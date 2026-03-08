Live updates: Penn State wrestling results, team race scores, and more from the finals of the Big Ten Championships
STATE COLLEGE — It’s time for the finals at the 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships. All 10 Penn State starters have already qualified for the national tournament a week from Thursday in Cleveland. Eight of them are competing for a conference title belt this afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team will be represented in every gold medal match except for 141 and 285 pounds. In the former weight, junior Braeden Davis already won seventh. In the latter, redshirt freshman Cole Mirasola will compete for fifth in this session.
The action starts at 4:30 p.m. ET. Big Ten Network is televising it. The first final will feature Penn State sophomore Luke Lilledahl taking on Minnesota’s Jore Volk in the 125-pound title bout. And the rest of the weight classes will follow from there.
This is your home live updates as the finals unfold. Below, you will find the latest bout results, title winners, team race updates, and more in reverse chronological order. Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information.
Marcus Blaze03/08/2026 04:02:46 PM
Marcus Blaze-Ben Davino is up next at 133 pounds03/08/2026 03:51:08 PM
It’s No. 1 vs. No. 2 in a rematch of a dual meet bout in which Penn State’s Blaze beat Davino 3-2 in tiebreaker. They are the top two seeds in this tournament, and both are freshmen.
Blaze-Davino is 0-0 after one. 1-0 Davino after one via an escape. Both he and Blaze hit with stalling toward the end of the second. It’s now 1-1 going to sudden victory.
Luke Lilledahl is a two-time Big Ten champ03/08/2026 03:47:32 PM
After nearly missing on numerous deep shots, Luke Lilledahl finished one with 1:04 left in sudden victory to break a 1-1 tie with Minnesota’s Jore Volk and win, 4-1, at 125 pounds. He is now a two-time Big Ten champ. And Penn State has its first champ of the evening.
Lilledahl-Volk will lead things off at 125 pounds03/08/2026 03:11:29 PM
It is their first meeting at the college level. The No. 1 Nittany Lion is 20-0 on the year. No. 6 Jore Volk of Minnesota is 22-4. He upset two-seed Nic Bouzakis of Ohio State in the semifinals, 8-1, to make the finals.
The match is 0-0 after one. It’s now 1-0 Volk via an escape after two. Lilledahl was in on a deep shot late in the third but Volk impressively scrambled out of it. It’s 1-1 going to sudden victory.
Finals matchups03/08/2026 03:10:22 PM
Here’s the list:
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 6 Jore Volk, Minnesota
133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State
141 pounds: No. 1 Jesse Mendez, Ohio State vs. No. 2 Brock Hardy, Nebraska
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 2 Ethan Styles, Ohio State
157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU vs. No. 1 Antrell Taylor, Nebraska
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs. No. 2 Mikey Caliendo, Iowa
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs. No. 2 Christopher Minto, Nebraska
184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State vs. No. 2 Max McEnelly, Minnesota
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU vs. No. 2 Camden McDanel, Nebraska
285 pounds: No. 1 Taye Ghadiali, Michigan vs. No. 2 AJ Ferrari, Nebraska
Penn State leads the team race to start the final session03/08/2026 02:50:54 PM
Penn State begins the final round of competition at this year’s Big Ten tournament with an 11-point lead over Ohio State in the team race. The Lions are looking to clinch their fourth straight conference crown. They and the Buckeyes are one of just three teams still alive to win it all. Here’s the order:
1. Penn State — 147.5 points
2. Ohio State — 136.5
3. Nebraska — 117.5