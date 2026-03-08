Live updates: Penn State wrestling results, team race scores, and more from the finals of the Big Ten Championships

STATE COLLEGE — It’s time for the finals at the 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships. All 10 Penn State starters have already qualified for the national tournament a week from Thursday in Cleveland. Eight of them are competing for a conference title belt this afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team will be represented in every gold medal match except for 141 and 285 pounds. In the former weight, junior Braeden Davis already won seventh. In the latter, redshirt freshman Cole Mirasola will compete for fifth in this session.

The action starts at 4:30 p.m. ET. Big Ten Network is televising it. The first final will feature Penn State sophomore Luke Lilledahl taking on Minnesota’s Jore Volk in the 125-pound title bout. And the rest of the weight classes will follow from there.

This is your home live updates as the finals unfold. Below, you will find the latest bout results, title winners, team race updates, and more in reverse chronological order. Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information.

By: Greg Pickel Marcus Blaze-Ben Davino is up next at 133 pounds It’s No. 1 vs. No. 2 in a rematch of a dual meet bout in which Penn State’s Blaze beat Davino 3-2 in tiebreaker. They are the top two seeds in this tournament, and both are freshmen.



Blaze-Davino is 0-0 after one. 1-0 Davino after one via an escape. Both he and Blaze hit with stalling toward the end of the second. It’s now 1-1 going to sudden victory.

By: Greg Pickel Luke Lilledahl is a two-time Big Ten champ After nearly missing on numerous deep shots, Luke Lilledahl finished one with 1:04 left in sudden victory to break a 1-1 tie with Minnesota’s Jore Volk and win, 4-1, at 125 pounds. He is now a two-time Big Ten champ. And Penn State has its first champ of the evening.

By: Greg Pickel Lilledahl-Volk will lead things off at 125 pounds It is their first meeting at the college level. The No. 1 Nittany Lion is 20-0 on the year. No. 6 Jore Volk of Minnesota is 22-4. He upset two-seed Nic Bouzakis of Ohio State in the semifinals, 8-1, to make the finals.



The match is 0-0 after one. It’s now 1-0 Volk via an escape after two. Lilledahl was in on a deep shot late in the third but Volk impressively scrambled out of it. It’s 1-1 going to sudden victory.

By: Greg Pickel Finals matchups Here’s the list:



125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 6 Jore Volk, Minnesota



133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State



141 pounds: No. 1 Jesse Mendez, Ohio State vs. No. 2 Brock Hardy, Nebraska



149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 2 Ethan Styles, Ohio State



157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU vs. No. 1 Antrell Taylor, Nebraska



165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs. No. 2 Mikey Caliendo, Iowa



174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs. No. 2 Christopher Minto, Nebraska



184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State vs. No. 2 Max McEnelly, Minnesota



197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU vs. No. 2 Camden McDanel, Nebraska



285 pounds: No. 1 Taye Ghadiali, Michigan vs. No. 2 AJ Ferrari, Nebraska