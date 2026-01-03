Live updates: Penn State wrestling Southern Scuffle Day 1 results
Penn State wrestling is ready to roll at the 2026 Southern Scuffle. Thirteen Nittany Lions, including starters Aaron Nagao and Josh Barr, are in Chattanooga, Tenn., today, for the annual and prestigious two-day tournament. Barr is head coach Cael Sanderson’s side’s lone No. 1 seed. But, he is hardly the only one who will have a path to winning the event.
The action begins at 9 a.m. ET. Quarterfinals are at 6 p.m. ET. tonight. Semifinals and medal matches then take place on Sunday. This is your live home for the latest scores, stats, and results on Day 1 of the Southern Scuffle. You can follow the brackets on Flo. You can discuss the tournament with fellow Penn State fans inside The Wrestling Room forum. And you can find everything else you need to know below.
Note: This page does not update automatically. Please refresh your browser regularly for the latest information.
The Lions are on the board with their first win of the day01/03/2026 08:18:49 AM
Penn State’s Connor Pierce picks up an 8-2 decision over Luca Felix of N.C. State to start his day with a win at 149 pounds. He is moving on to round 2.
Penn State suffers its first setback of the day01/03/2026 08:11:56 AM
Kysion Garcia fell by decision, 6-1, to Ramone Salazar of North Carolina in his opener at 141 pounds. A third period takedown and riding time point was the difference for the Tar Heel. The Nittany Lion is now off to the consolation bracket.
Who’s on the mat first?01/03/2026 07:17:17 AM
Connor Pierce’s match will be the second one of the morning on Mat 6. Joe Sealey’s follows right after. Garcia is up first on mat 7. They will be using eight mats to start the day at 9 a.m. ET.
First matchup for each Nittany Lion01/03/2026 07:12:43 AM
Here’s how the tournament will start for Penn State:
141 pounds:
Aaron Nagao
R1 – BYE
R2 – vs. Raymond Adams, Duke
Cael Nasdeo
R1 – BYE
R2 – TBD
Kyison Garcia
R1 – LOSS by decision, 6-1, to Ramone Salazar, North Carolina
149 pounds:
Connor Pierce
R1 – vs. Luca Felix, N.C. State
157 pounds:
Joe Sealey
R1 – vs. Pablo Macias, Campbell
165 pounds:
Ty Watson
R1 – BYE
R2 – Austin Craft, American
174 pounds:
William Henckel
R1 – vs. Cooper Haase, Army
Sean Degl
R1 – vs. Grant O’Dell, Bellamarine
184 pounds:
Asher Cunningham
R1 – BYE
R2 – vs. Griff Grammell, UVA
197 pounds:
Josh Barr
R1 – BYE
R2 – vs. Adam Ortega, Citadel
Mason Ellis
R1 – BYE
R2 – vs. Daniel Elyash, Davidson
285:
Lucas Cochran
R1 – BYE
R2 – vs. George Hopkins, Presbyterian
Dawson Bundy
R1 – BYE
R2 – vs. Daulton Mayer, Bellamarine
Which Penn State wrestlers are competing?01/03/2026 07:10:14 AM
Here’s the list:
141 pounds: Aaron Nagao, Kyison Garcia, Cael Nasdeo
149 pounds: Connor Pierce
157 pounds: Joe Sealey
165 pounds: Ty Watson
174 pounds: William Henckel and Sean Degl
184 pounds: Asher Cunningham
197 pounds: Josh Barr and Mason Ellis
285: Lucas Cochran and Dawson Bundy