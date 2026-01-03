Live updates: Penn State wrestling Southern Scuffle Day 1 results

Penn State wrestling is ready to roll at the 2026 Southern Scuffle. Thirteen Nittany Lions, including starters Aaron Nagao and Josh Barr, are in Chattanooga, Tenn., today, for the annual and prestigious two-day tournament. Barr is head coach Cael Sanderson’s side’s lone No. 1 seed. But, he is hardly the only one who will have a path to winning the event.

The action begins at 9 a.m. ET. Quarterfinals are at 6 p.m. ET. tonight. Semifinals and medal matches then take place on Sunday. This is your live home for the latest scores, stats, and results on Day 1 of the Southern Scuffle. You can follow the brackets on Flo. You can discuss the tournament with fellow Penn State fans inside The Wrestling Room forum. And you can find everything else you need to know below.

By: Greg Pickel The Lions are on the board with their first win of the day Penn State’s Connor Pierce picks up an 8-2 decision over Luca Felix of N.C. State to start his day with a win at 149 pounds. He is moving on to round 2.

By: Greg Pickel Penn State suffers its first setback of the day Kysion Garcia fell by decision, 6-1, to Ramone Salazar of North Carolina in his opener at 141 pounds. A third period takedown and riding time point was the difference for the Tar Heel. The Nittany Lion is now off to the consolation bracket.

By: Greg Pickel Who’s on the mat first? Connor Pierce’s match will be the second one of the morning on Mat 6. Joe Sealey’s follows right after. Garcia is up first on mat 7. They will be using eight mats to start the day at 9 a.m. ET.

By: Greg Pickel First matchup for each Nittany Lion Here’s how the tournament will start for Penn State:



141 pounds:

Aaron Nagao

R1 – BYE

R2 – vs. Raymond Adams, Duke



Cael Nasdeo

R1 – BYE

R2 – TBD



Kyison Garcia

R1 – LOSS by decision, 6-1, to Ramone Salazar, North Carolina



149 pounds:

Connor Pierce

R1 – vs. Luca Felix, N.C. State



157 pounds:

Joe Sealey

R1 – vs. Pablo Macias, Campbell



165 pounds:

Ty Watson

R1 – BYE

R2 – Austin Craft, American



174 pounds:

William Henckel

R1 – vs. Cooper Haase, Army



Sean Degl

R1 – vs. Grant O’Dell, Bellamarine



184 pounds:

Asher Cunningham

R1 – BYE

R2 – vs. Griff Grammell, UVA



197 pounds:

Josh Barr

R1 – BYE

R2 – vs. Adam Ortega, Citadel



Mason Ellis

R1 – BYE

R2 – vs. Daniel Elyash, Davidson



285:

Lucas Cochran

R1 – BYE

R2 – vs. George Hopkins, Presbyterian



Dawson Bundy

R1 – BYE

R2 – vs. Daulton Mayer, Bellamarine