Live updates: Penn State wrestling U20 World Team Trials results, scores, bout recaps, and more

Current and future Penn State wrestlers are vying for a spot on the U20 Team USA today in Geneva, Ohio. The U20 World Team Trials challenge tournament starts at 10 a.m. ET. The winners of those brackets will face those who are already sitting in the best-of-three finals, which includes Class of 2026 Nittany Lion signee Jayden James at 74 kilograms (163.1 pounds) later today.

The five Penn State connections who are in the challenge tournament are:

–Class of 2027 signee Grey Burnett. He is the top seed at 57 kilograms (125.6 pounds) and vying for a finals matchup with Cornell commit Isaiah Cortez.

–Penn State Class of 2027 commit Clinton Shepherd and 2026 signee Sam Herring are in the field at 65 kilograms (143.3 pounds). They could meet in the quarterfinals. The challenge tournament in this weight class faces Virginia Tech commit Bo Bassett in the finals.

–Penn State redshirt freshman Asher Cunningham is in the 79-kilogram (174.1 pounds) bracket. The winner of it gets Virginia Tech’s Ryan Burton in the finals. Burton beat Cunningham 9-4 in Vegas to earn the right to sit out until the finals.

USABracketing.com hosts the brackets. You can see them here. Note that a free account is required to do so. Below, you will find live updates with the latest match scores, bout recaps, and more as Penn State wrestlers look to earn a spot on the team going to U20 Worlds this August in Bulgaria.

Note: This page does not refresh automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information. And, you can discuss the action with fellow fans on BWI’s The Wrestling Room forum.

By: Greg Pickel Wrestling is underway Clinton Shepherd and Sam Herring will be up soon for their first round matches at 65 kilograms. No other Nittany Lions have a mat assignment at this time.

By: Greg Pickel The first mat assignments are out Sam Herring vs. Gage Spurgeon, Sebolt Wrestling Academy is in the hole, mat 3



Clinton Shepherd vs. Colin Kuhn of Michigan is in the hole, mat 4



U20 MFS is on mats 1 -4 for those watching on FLO. Greco is on mats 5-16.

By: Greg Pickel A look at how each Penn State connection will start their day 57kg:



Grey Burnett

R1: BYE

R2: winner of Dale O’Bila, NJRTC vs. Mason Jakob (TNWA)



65kg



Sam Herring

R1: vs. Gage Spurgeon, Sebolt Wrestling Academy



Clinton Shepherd

R1: vs. Colin Kuhn, Michigan



Note: If Herring and Shepherd win their first match, they’ll meet in the quarterfinals



79kg



Asher Cunningham

R1: vs. Maximus Dhabolt, Sebolt Wrestling Academy



Note: Winner comes out to face Sullivan Ramos of the Ranger Wrestling Club, who has a first round bye into the quarterfinals.