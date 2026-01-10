Live updates: Penn State wrestling vs. Rutgers score, notes, bout results, and more
Penn State wrestling is back on the mat to start its 2025-2026 Big Ten schedule. The No. 1 Nittany Lions host Rutgers today at Rec Hall. The match starts at 4 p.m. ET. Big Ten Network is televising the contest. And this is your live home for the latest score updates, bout results, notes and more as the dual meet unfolds. With a win, the Nittany Lions would become the NCAA’s leader in consecutive match victories with 78.
Another pin for Penn State01/10/2026 04:16:56 PM
No. 1 Penn State 174-pound senior Levi Haines earns the Lions’ second straight pin. He decks Rutgers’ Jordan Chapman at the 4:48 mark of the second period. The Lions now lead the Scarlet Knights 34-0 with three matches to go.
Mesenbrink wins by fall01/10/2026 04:08:35 PM
Mitchell Mesenbrink gave up the initial takedown and then went on a relentless scoring run before pinning Rutgers’ Ryan Ford at the 2:28 mark of the first period at 165 pounds. Penn State leads 28-0 after six matches.
PJ Duke earns another victory01/10/2026 03:51:53 PM
PJ Duke wins by technical fall, 19-4, in 3:18 over Rutgers freshman Easton Doster at 157 pounds. The Nittany Lion was relentless from start to finish. Penn State leads 22-0 after five bouts at Rec Hall.
Van Ness gets a fall01/10/2026 03:43:39 PM
Shayne Van Ness picks up the first Penn State pin of the afternoon. He decked Rutgers’ Devon Magro at the 4:53 mark of the second period after building up a big lead. The Lions lead the Scarlet Knights 17-0 after 149 pounds.
Braeden Davis wins his debut01/10/2026 03:35:31 PM
Braeden Davis wins his 2025-2026 debut by major decision, 18-7, over Rutgers’ Tahir Parkins at 141 pounds. The Penn State junior racked up five takedowns and also racked up 2:56 in riding time. The Lions lead the Scarlet Knights 11-0 after three bouts.
Marcus Blaze scores the Lions’ first bonus points01/10/2026 03:21:59 PM
Penn State freshman Marcus Blaze beat Rutgers’ Dylan Shawver by major decision, 12-2, at 133 pounds on the strength of three takedowns, a stalling point, an escape, and 1:42 in riding time. The Lions lead 7-0 after two bouts.
Luke Lilledahl wins the opener01/10/2026 03:11:27 PM
Penn State wins the opener as Luke Lilledahl beat Rutgers’ Ayden Smith by decision, 8-3, on the strength of two takedowns, an escape, and a stall call on the Scarlet Knight. The Lions lead 3-0 after 125 pounds.
Today’s match will start at 125 pounds01/10/2026 02:56:22 PM
Lilledahl-Smith will lead things off.
Penn State-Rutgers starting lineups01/10/2026 02:48:46 PM
Here’s the rundown:
125 pounds: No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 29 Ayden Smith, Rutgers
133 pounds: No. 5 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 24 Dylan Shawver, Rutgers
141 pounds: Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. Tahir Parkins, Rutgers
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. Devon Magro, Rutgers
157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. TBD Rutgers
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. Ryan Ford
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. Jordan Chapman, Rutgers
184 pounds: No. 4 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. No. 15 Shane Cartagena-Walsh, Rutgers
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. No. 18 Remy Cotton, Rutgers
285 pounds: No. 15 Cole Mirasola PSU vs. No. 21 Hunter Catka, Rutgers
Braeden Davis is in01/10/2026 02:47:30 PM
Penn State is pulling Braeden Davis’ redshirt to start the second half of the season. The Nittany Lion junior will be taking over for classmate Aaron Nagao at 141 pounds. Nagao initially injured himself at the Army Black Knight Invitational in November. After taking time off, he returned at the Southern Scuffle but could only compete in one match before medically forfeiting out of the event.