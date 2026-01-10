Live updates: Penn State wrestling vs. Rutgers score, notes, bout results, and more

Penn State wrestling is back on the mat to start its 2025-2026 Big Ten schedule. The No. 1 Nittany Lions host Rutgers today at Rec Hall. The match starts at 4 p.m. ET. Big Ten Network is televising the contest. And this is your live home for the latest score updates, bout results, notes and more as the dual meet unfolds. With a win, the Nittany Lions would become the NCAA’s leader in consecutive match victories with 78.

By: Greg Pickel Another pin for Penn State No. 1 Penn State 174-pound senior Levi Haines earns the Lions’ second straight pin. He decks Rutgers’ Jordan Chapman at the 4:48 mark of the second period. The Lions now lead the Scarlet Knights 34-0 with three matches to go.

By: Greg Pickel Mesenbrink wins by fall Mitchell Mesenbrink gave up the initial takedown and then went on a relentless scoring run before pinning Rutgers’ Ryan Ford at the 2:28 mark of the first period at 165 pounds. Penn State leads 28-0 after six matches.

By: Greg Pickel PJ Duke earns another victory PJ Duke wins by technical fall, 19-4, in 3:18 over Rutgers freshman Easton Doster at 157 pounds. The Nittany Lion was relentless from start to finish. Penn State leads 22-0 after five bouts at Rec Hall.

By: Greg Pickel Van Ness gets a fall Shayne Van Ness picks up the first Penn State pin of the afternoon. He decked Rutgers’ Devon Magro at the 4:53 mark of the second period after building up a big lead. The Lions lead the Scarlet Knights 17-0 after 149 pounds.

By: Greg Pickel Braeden Davis wins his debut Braeden Davis wins his 2025-2026 debut by major decision, 18-7, over Rutgers’ Tahir Parkins at 141 pounds. The Penn State junior racked up five takedowns and also racked up 2:56 in riding time. The Lions lead the Scarlet Knights 11-0 after three bouts.

By: Greg Pickel Marcus Blaze scores the Lions’ first bonus points Penn State freshman Marcus Blaze beat Rutgers’ Dylan Shawver by major decision, 12-2, at 133 pounds on the strength of three takedowns, a stalling point, an escape, and 1:42 in riding time. The Lions lead 7-0 after two bouts.

By: Greg Pickel Luke Lilledahl wins the opener Penn State wins the opener as Luke Lilledahl beat Rutgers’ Ayden Smith by decision, 8-3, on the strength of two takedowns, an escape, and a stall call on the Scarlet Knight. The Lions lead 3-0 after 125 pounds.

By: Greg Pickel Today’s match will start at 125 pounds Lilledahl-Smith will lead things off.