Live updates: Penn State wrestling World Team Trials day one results, scores, bracket updates, more

Penn State wrestlers past and present are on the mat today for day one of the 2026 Senior World Team Trials today to try and qualify for Final X. The opening session starts at 10 a.m. and will feature preliminary bouts and also quarterfinal action. The semifinals, then, start at 4 p.m. ET. And, the finals at are 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club will be represented by the following wrestlers at the Trials:

70 kilograms/154.3 pounds: Nittany Lion alum Zain Retherford, the No. 1 seed

74 kilograms/163.1 pounds: Penn State redshirt sophomore Joe Sealey, the No. 1 seed, and freshman Jayden James (No. 9)

125 kilograms/275.5 pounds: Nittany Lion redshirt sophomore Cole Mirasola, the 11 seed, respectively.

Connor Mirasola was in the the pre-seeds but did not weigh in. As previously reported, PJ Duke withdrew on Wednesday. And, Mitchell Mesenbrink never entered the field.

This is your home for live updates throughout Thursday’s action. Below, you will find mat assignments, bracket updates, match scores, and more in reverse chronological order. Note: This page does not update automatically. So, please refresh your browser often to see the latest information.

By: Greg Pickel Jayden James takes out Joe Sealey 74kg QF: Jayden James vs. Joe Sealey recap:





James drops in on a single, Sealey tries to fend it off, but cannot as James takes a 2-0 lead with about two minutes left in the first period. James drops on another single and finishes it for a 4-0 lead. There’s a stalemate called at 1:17. James immediately drops in on a single on the restart, gets a leg in, and finishes it for a 6-0 lead. Stalemate at :50. Sealey shoots and James throws him by and races behind for another takedown and an 8-0 lead at the break.





It was as easy as it reads for James to shoot and finish his shots.





James scores a lightning-quick takedown to start the second, and it’s over. James is into the semis. Will face either Cam Amine or Quincy Monday later today.





James TF Sealey 10-0 (3:13)

By: Greg Pickel Zain Retherford has his first opponent Penn State alum Zain Retherford will take on Oklahoma State’s Lance Robideau in one 70 kilogram semifinal.

By: Greg Pickel Next Penn State match is assigned Joe Sealey and Jayden James is on deck on mat 2.

By: Greg Pickel Penn State starts the day 2-for-2 James and Mirasola are the only Penn State wrestlers to take the mat so far. Both were victorious. Here’s where things stand now:



Zain Retherford, 70kg

QF: BYE

SF: vs. Landon Robideau, Cowboy RTC



Joe Sealey, 74kg

R16: BYE

QF: vs. Jayden James, NLWC



Jayden James, 74kg

R16: Win 8-3 over Mikey Caliendo, Iowa

QF: vs. Joe Sealey, NLWC



Cole Mirasola, 125kg

R16: Win 8-2 over Jonathan Aiello, Ohio RTC

QF: vs. Isaac Trumble, Wolfpack RTC

By: Greg Pickel Cole Mirasola takes out Jay Aiello Penn State redshirt sophomore beat Ohio RTC’s Jay Aiello 8-3.



Recap:



Stalemate at 2:13. Mirasola was in a decent spot before the whistle. Aiello is now on the clock. He doesn’t score. 1-0 Mirasola. Mirasola warned for passivity but not put on the clock. Mirasola shoots but does not score.



1-0 Mirasola after one.



Second is underway. Mirasola ducks and races behind Aiello early in it for a 3-0 lead. Aiello drops in on the ankles but Mirasola finishes with a push out to grow his lead to 4-0.



Mirasola counters an Aiello shot, drops in on his leg, but Aiello fends it off to a stalemate at 1:13. It’s still 4-0 Mirasola.



Mirasola gets four points on the edge. It’s now 8-0. Now Aiello is in and scores a takedown to 8-2 with 20 seconds left. Stalemate is called at :12. There is no more scoring



Mirasola beats Aiello 8-2.

By: Greg Pickel Updates so far James is the only Penn State wrestler to take the mat so far. Cole Mirasola will be up soon.



Zain Retherford, 70kg

QF: BYE

SF: vs. winner of Jordan Williams, Hawkeye RTC vs. Landon Robideau, Cowboy RTC



Joe Sealey, 74kg

R16: BYE

QF: winner of Jayden James, NLWC



Jayden James, 74kg

R16: Win 8-3 over Mikey Caliendo, Iowa

QF: vs. Joe Sealey, NLWC



Cole Mirasola, 125kg

R16: vs. Jonathan Aiello, Ohio RTC

By: Greg Pickel Jayden James beats Mikey Caliendo This is a Round of 16 match at 74 kilograms.



James shoots in on a double about 1:13 in, converts to a single, and gets a takedown at the edge for a 2-0 lead. Duck under and takedown for James with about 1:10 left. Slick, slick more to 4-0. Caliendo gets in on a restart on a single but James holds his leg on a deep shot and it forces a stalemate stoppage. Restart with :40.



James leads 4-0 after one.



Starting the final 3:00 now.



James shoots on a single and Caliendo nearly fends it off but James finishes it to a 6-0 lead by circling in. Caliendo drops in on the left leg and James locks in and it leads to a stalemate at 2:08.



Caliendo back in on James’ ankle and it leads to another stalemate at 1:38. Still 6-0 James.



Caliendo drops in and pulls in on James’ leg and in a scramble both get two points to make it 8-2. Caliendo wanted a challenge. Iowa corner says no. There is 1:06 left.



Stalemate at :56.



Caliendo drops in on James’ legs with about 40 seconds left. They scramble off the edge. Step out for Caliendo. 8-3 James with :25 left.



Caliendo in on a headlock at :15. Stalemate at :10.



James beats Caliendo 8-3

By: Greg Pickel Mat assignments are out Jayden James is up first vs. Mikey Caliendo, mat 1.



Cole Mirasola is in the hole vs. Jay Aiello, Ohio RTC, mat 1



Greg Kerkvilet is on deck vs. Lucas Stoddard, West Point RTC, mat 2

By: Greg Pickel First match for each NLWC member Here’s the rundown. Note that men’s and women’s freestyle action is ongoing. Thus, there could be long gaps between Penn State matches. That is especially true with two No. 1 seeds.



Zain Retherford, 70kg

QF: BYE

SF: vs. winner of Jordan Williams, Hawkeye RTC vs. Landon Robideau, Cowboy RTC



Joe Sealey, 74kg

R16: BYE

QF: vs. winner of Jayden James, NLWC vs. Mikey Caliendo, Iowa



Jayden James, 74kg

R16: vs. Mikey Caliendo, Iowa



Cole Mirasola, 125kg

R16: vs. Jonathan Aiello, Ohio RTC



By: Greg Pickel Who would each Penn State wrestler face with a win? At 70 kilograms, Zain Retherford is looking to win and earn a date with former Nebraska wrestler Ridge Lovett.



At 74 kilograms, Sealey and James are vying for a spot opposite former Cornhusker James Green at Final X.



Finally, at 125 kilograms, Connor and Cole Mirasola could move on to face former Oklahoma State national champ Wyatt Hendrickson with a bracket victory at the Trials.