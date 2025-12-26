Live updates: Terry Smith Pinstripe Bowl press conference
Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith is joining reporters on Friday morning ahead of tomorrow’s Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.
(Press conference ended at 11:47 a.m.)
Players and coaches going separate ways, message to them12/26/2025 10:46:52 AM
Finish writing the script for the 2025 season. Six games ago, set about to write chapter the way they wanted, and have the opportunity to do that with it on Saturday.
Campbell on the sideline12/26/2025 10:46:02 AM
He’ll be there, but wants to be hidden away. Will do some media obligations but not necessarily on the sideline with the team.
Jaylen Harvey12/26/2025 10:45:26 AM
He’s an athletic DE. Can create havoc off the edge. His biggest growth is attention to detail and being consistent. Good month of bowl prep that hopefully translates tomorrow. Not highs or lows, but consistent effort is the key.
Jordan Lucas12/26/2025 10:44:41 AM
Progressed like Terry. First weeks were questionable but just continuing to get better. He’ll make adjustments and continue to get better. Will be a great CB or DB coach in the near future. But doing a great job. Great teacher and mentor and relates to those guys.
Working with Matt Campbell12/26/2025 10:43:44 AM
It’s been great. He’s made himself really accessible to the staff. Communication is terrific. Want to retain roster and bring in new players. But he’s been very good. The guys that have come in with him have been awesome as well. Just learning each other. Building is split because trying to build roster while team prepping for the game, but they’ve been awesome.
Safeties with Zakee out12/26/2025 10:42:40 AM
Dejuan Lane has to step up. Going to play a lot tomorrow. Toure has to step into a bigger role. Possibly Payne. Then King Mack has to hold his role and play every snap from his position so they only have to worry about the other. It’s next man up. Can’t make excuses, just have to produce results.
RBs12/26/2025 10:41:43 AM
Corey Smith has done a really good job. Dynamic, change of pace, shifty, explosive runner. Martin a really good bowl prep. Looking forward to him getting opportunities. Cam Wallace will also get some snaps. Coming off big injury, but looking forward to those guys carrying the ball and protecting QB, being efficient in what they do.
Tackle options with Shelton/Rucci out12/26/2025 10:40:35 AM
Traut is doing a great job with those guys preparing. It’s a juggle. Come game time, will figure out the right people in there. But for right now, guys practicing hard. Will get after it. Run game critical to success. Won’t pinpoint touches for the backs. But will have to establish run game to have success tomorrow.
Weather12/26/2025 10:39:29 AM
Practice outside in this every day. It’s cold. The guys are adjusting to it. But cold weather not really a concern to Penn State.
Momentum vs. opt out and disappointment12/26/2025 10:38:57 AM
Not disappointed. Have a tremendous opportunity to finish the season the way the last three games have gone. Moment and opportunity for players to step forward. Adapting and adjusting. This next game is all that matters. Will play hard and get after it as they’ve done the last four or five weeks.
Corners with AJ and Elliot out12/26/2025 10:37:52 AM
Daryus Dixson continues to impress. He’ll play a lot of football. Joseph will play a lot on Saturday as well. The two young guys that’ll step in.
Woosely behind Zion at nickel. Next man up, and will be ready for tomorrow.
DE with Chaz and Zuriah out12/26/2025 10:36:47 AM
Jaylen Harvey and Yvon have to step up. Yvon has played a lot down the stretch. Looking forward to him progressing and getting better, and Harvey to step to the forefront of the team.
OL opt outs12/26/2025 10:36:01 AM
Cooper, TJ, Rulli have played significant snaps throughout the year. Next man up. With those guys’ experience, don’t expect a dropoff at all.
Deion Barnes12/26/2025 10:35:21 AM
He’s coaching this game. He’ll be with the team and help them win the game.
Updated opt-outs, Kaytron Allen, Dani Dennis-Sutton12/26/2025 10:34:50 AM
Dani and Kaytron will dress for the game and be available.
Birch, Coleman, Durant, Fisher, Harris, Ioane, Jackson, Jennings, Singleton, Tatsch, Washington, Wheatley, Dawkins, Dinkins, Rucci, Shelton will all be out.
