Live updates: Terry Smith post-Pinstripe Bowl press conference
Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith is meeting with reporters following the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Follow along with our live updates from his thoughts on his Nittany Lions’ 22-10 win over Clemson.
(Press conference has ended at 4:15 p.m.)
Ethan Grunkemeyer and Ryan Barker12/27/2025 03:17:22 PM
Stability. When you’re coaching, the greatest challenge is knowing what you’re getting from every guy. Grunk got better in every game. This was the best game for him, again. He was lights out. Delivered time and again. Critical third downs. When they needed drives and plays, knew in the fourth quarter needed to score every possession and he delivered.
Barker and his kicks, drilled them. Sometimes you take for granted something that’s so difficult because they make it look so easy, but it’s not easy. They count on his three when he’s on the field.
What he learned about makeshift OL12/27/2025 03:14:14 PM
Used phrase getting calloused up earlier in the season, and that’s what happen in this game. When it’s like this, every hit hurts. Cooper COusins is one of his favorites. He loves football and inflicting pain on his opponents. Dominic Rulli, you go down the list of guys – Boyer, TJ – they stepped games up and delivered a bigtime victory.
Quinton Martin12/27/2025 03:12:09 PM
Q is extremely talented. He’s a tall, lean guy and a slasher. Today’s game required downhill running. He displayed that. Tough running. He showed a side that he can be a slasher and physical all in one game. Super proud of him. Didn’t have Nick and Kaytron. He stepped right in and didn’t miss a beat. Had 41 rushes. Took an old school approach and he stepped to the challenge.
What he learned12/27/2025 03:09:27 PM
Thought it was a big job before it, and learned it’s even bigger than that in the seat. Every single decision. The meal on the bus. Things that no one cares about but it’s a question to answer. Have 11 buses going back and have to take care of everyone.
It’s very rewarding to know and understand he can handle this seat. Was a great ride. Is ready for the next chapter. Ready to pass the torch to Campbell. Penn State in great hands and ready to help him achieve greatness.
Dex12/27/2025 03:08:08 PM
Did an amazing job prepping these guys. He’s a great leader of men. Great human being. One of the locker room favorites. Anyone in the building votes for Dex as that guy. Super happy for him. As far as his future, will relish in this trophy and whatever is next for Dex, he’ll announce that at the right time for him.
Opening statement12/27/2025 03:03:07 PM
Highlights: Pena career long reception. Quinton Martin 101 yards, first career over 100. Leaned on him in the second half and he answered the call. Dani Dennis-Sutton had two sacks. Told Terry after Rutgers that he would play in this game and be the MVP. Trebor got the MVP, but Dani is his MVP because he didn’t have to play today. Guys of his caliber and magnitude, a lot of them walk away and chase the next journey, which is OK. But he chose to come back. With the two sacks he passes Millen and Abdul Carter into sixth all time with 23 1/2 sacks.
Defense was outstanding Poindexter led them today. Gave up 236 total yards. Outstanding.
Grunk just continues to get better. Had a few drops. But continues to play great.
