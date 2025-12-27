Live updates: Terry Smith post-Pinstripe Bowl press conference

Opening statement

Highlights: Pena career long reception. Quinton Martin 101 yards, first career over 100. Leaned on him in the second half and he answered the call. Dani Dennis-Sutton had two sacks. Told Terry after Rutgers that he would play in this game and be the MVP. Trebor got the MVP, but Dani is his MVP because he didn’t have to play today. Guys of his caliber and magnitude, a lot of them walk away and chase the next journey, which is OK. But he chose to come back. With the two sacks he passes Millen and Abdul Carter into sixth all time with 23 1/2 sacks.

Defense was outstanding Poindexter led them today. Gave up 236 total yards. Outstanding.

Grunk just continues to get better. Had a few drops. But continues to play great.