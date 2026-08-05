LOOK: Fresh Penn State photos from preseason camp practice No. 1: See Howard, Ezeogu, Rojas, more in action

STATE COLLEGE — The first Penn State football preseason camp of the era is officially underway. The Nittany Lions practiced for about two hours on the outdoor practice fields between the Lasch Building and Holuba Hall on a hot and humid Wednesday Matt Campbell after reporting to campus on Tuesday. Players wore only helmets and shells. Fully padded practices will be coming later this month.
You can see more than 30 photos from practice below. And,
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Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht. (Pickel/BWI)
Quarterback Alex Manske. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State running back Quinton Martin at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Running back James Peoples at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Matt Campbell at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Running back James Peoples at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State quarterback Alex Manske. (Pickel/BWI)
Running back Carson Hansen at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Cam Wallace. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Cooper Cousins at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Garrett Sexton. (Pickel/BWI)
Lions guard Trevor Buhr at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Chase Sowell at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State offensive lineman Kuol Kuol II. (Pickel/BWI)
Koby Howard fields a punt at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Defensive lineman Ike Ezeogu at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State defensive end Ike Ezeogu. (Pickel/BWI)
Defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State coach Matt Campbell. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State defensive tackle Keanu Williams at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Defensive end Alex McPherson at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Linebacker Tony Rojas at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Lions linebacker Cam Smith at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Kooper Ebel at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Matt Campbell at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
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