LOOK: Fresh Penn State photos from preseason camp practice No. 1: See Howard, Ezeogu, Rojas, more in action

STATE COLLEGE — The first Penn State football preseason camp of the Matt Campbell era is officially underway. The Nittany Lions practiced for about two hours on the outdoor practice fields between the Lasch Building and Holuba Hall on a hot and humid Wednesday after reporting to campus on Tuesday. Players wore only helmets and shells. Fully padded practices will be coming later this month.

You can see more than 30 photos from practice below. And, BWI subscribers are already reading observations from the practice field inside of The Lions Den forum. Are you not a member? Now is the perfect time to join! With so much taking place in Happy Valley, Blue-White Illustrated is ensuring Lions fans keep up on all of the latest scoop by offering 75% OFF annual memberships!!

For a limited time, new members who join Blue-White Illustrated will get their first 12 months of premium Penn State coverage for a quarter of the price — ONLY $2.49/month!

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Penn State practice photos: Aug. 5

Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht. (Pickel/BWI) Quarterback Alex Manske. (Pickel/BWI) Penn State running back Quinton Martin at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI) Running back James Peoples at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI) Matt Campbell at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI) Running back James Peoples at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI) Penn State quarterback Alex Manske. (Pickel/BWI) Running back Carson Hansen at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI) Cam Wallace. (Pickel/BWI) Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI) Cooper Cousins at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI) Garrett Sexton. (Pickel/BWI) Lions guard Trevor Buhr at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI) Chase Sowell at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI) Penn State offensive lineman Kuol Kuol II. (Pickel/BWI) Koby Howard fields a punt at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)