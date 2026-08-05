Skip to main content
Penn State
Join Now
75% off your first year
then billed annually
BWI
+
One subscription: The best Penn State Nittany Lions coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.

BWI Football

LOOK: Fresh Penn State photos from preseason camp practice No. 1: See Howard, Ezeogu, Rojas, more in action

Greg Pickel
Greg Pickel@GregPickel
51m

STATE COLLEGE — The first Penn State football preseason camp of the Matt Campbell era is officially underway. The Nittany Lions practiced for about two hours on the outdoor practice fields between the Lasch Building and Holuba Hall on a hot and humid Wednesday after reporting to campus on Tuesday. Players wore only helmets and shells. Fully padded practices will be coming later this month.

You can see more than 30 photos from practice below. And, BWI subscribers are already reading observations from the practice field inside of The Lions Den forum. Are you not a member? Now is the perfect time to join! With so much taking place in Happy Valley, Blue-White Illustrated is ensuring Lions fans keep up on all of the latest scoop by offering 75% OFF annual memberships!!

For a limited time, new members who join Blue-White Illustrated will get their first 12 months of premium Penn State coverage for a quarter of the price — ONLY $2.49/month!

DON’T MISS OUT: 75% OFF annual offer ends Aug. 12 at 11:59 pm ET!!

Penn State practice photos: Aug. 5

Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht. (Pickel/BWI)
Quarterback Alex Manske. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State running back Quinton Martin at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Running back James Peoples at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Matt Campbell at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Running back James Peoples at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State quarterback Alex Manske. (Pickel/BWI)
Running back Carson Hansen at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Cam Wallace. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Cooper Cousins at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Garrett Sexton. (Pickel/BWI)
Lions guard Trevor Buhr at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Chase Sowell at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State offensive lineman Kuol Kuol II. (Pickel/BWI)
Koby Howard fields a punt at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)

MORE: The Lions will practice in the morning under Matt Campbell, except for early in preseason camp; why?

Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Defensive lineman Ike Ezeogu at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State defensive end Ike Ezeogu. (Pickel/BWI)
Defensive tackle Dallas Vakalahi. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State coach Matt Campbell. (Pickel/BWI)
Penn State defensive tackle Keanu Williams at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Defensive end Alex McPherson at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Linebacker Tony Rojas at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Lions linebacker Cam Smith at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Kooper Ebel at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)
Matt Campbell at practice on Aug. 5, 2026. (Pickel/BWI)

Discuss This Article

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things BWI in the The Lions Den.

The Lions Den

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors

KEEP SCROLLING

More from BWI

More BWI News