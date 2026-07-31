Matt Campbell adds Michael Mauti to his first Penn State staff, which now has 9 Lions lettermen

Penn State coach Matt Campbell is adding another Lions letterman to his first staff in State College. Michael Mauti is now in the program’s online directory as the Director of Football Engagement. A key member of the contingent of players who led Bill O’Brien’s 2012 team, Mauti most recently served as a fundraiser in the athletic department as an Associate Director of Development.

As for what he’ll do in his new role, like anyone associated with a college football program, Mauti’s responsibilities are sure to include a little bit of everything. At the very least, he figures to team up with former teammate Jordan Hill, who is the program’s Director of Player Development and Letterman’s Club director, Jayrone Elliott, the Director of Football Player Relations, and Amber Geise, the Assistant AD for Football Player Development, to help with what Campbell calls the ‘blueprint program.’

“Amber Geise, who actually came with us from Iowa State, was in charge of our academic team,” Campbell said on The Goon & Ironhead Show. “Amber leads the transition into Penn State, the transition out of Penn State, and the curriculum for every freshman, sophomore, and junior that comes from our football program on a yearly basis.

“Jordan Hill, obviously, we know one of our great alums who’s now also the director of our Letterman’s Club. But Jordan really is a huge piece of that program, and you know does an unbelievable job mentoring our football team and creating a mentor program.

“And Jayrone Elliot is a former player of mine. Jayrone was the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award recipient from the Green Bay Packers two years in a row. Played for us at the University of Toledo out of Cleveland, Ohio, and he’s on staff. And those three do a great job of, their only role is to love on our kids, to be around our guys, to mentor our football players, the transition to college in and out, and giving them a space to get away.”

Lions247 first reported Mauti’s hire.

The nine Penn State lettermen now on Campbell’s staff are as follows:

Terry Smith – Associate head coach and cornerbacks coach



D’Anton Lynn – Defensive coordinator



Dan Connor – Assistant linebackers coach



Steven Gonzalez – Recruiting assistant



Jordan Hill – Director of Player Development and Director of the Letterman’s Club



Jordan Lucas – Assistant cornerbacks coach



Michael Mauti – Director of Football Engagement



DeOn’tae Pannell – Assistant defensive line coach



Alan Zemaitis – Director of Talent Acquisition

Penn State opens the 2026 season on Sept. 5 when Marshall comes to Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

