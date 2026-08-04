Matt Campbell among college football coaches who are primed to make a year one impact, expert says: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Aug. 4 include more season preview content on the Lions, today’s headlines, and more. On3 college football insider and expert Pete Nakos selected a handful of head coaches who will make an impact during their first season at a new school. Matt Campbell is one of them.

“With nearly 40 transfers this offseason, Campbell brought along his quarterback Rocco Becht, who should provide veteran experience to the offense,” Nakos writes. “The schedule sets up well for the Nittany Lions to win immediately in Campbell’s first season.”

Nakos also picks a head coach that Penn State will face this year in Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham in addition to its former coach, Virginia Tech’s James Franklin.

“Whittingham is tasked with restoring the culture in the locker room,” Nakos writes. “He’s also expected to win games quickly, and he has a top roster to do it with, with quarterback Bryce Underwood back for Year 2.

“The biggest surprise of last year’s coaching carousel was Penn State’s decision to fire James Franklin. Virginia Tech did not wait long to scoop him up, bringing in a head coach with DMV connections who is an aggressive recruiter. It’s worked well this summer with recruits and expectations are high that he can win quickly in his first season in Blacksburg.”

You can read the full story here.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Penn State Camp Battle Preview: Wide Receiver: Carr, BWI



The latest on Josh Reed and Penn State basketball’s offseason rebuild: Bauer, BWI



Penn State Roster Reintroduction: No. 25 Alex Tatsch: Fitz, BWI



What’s on the Penn State to-do list in August? Preseason camp, of course, as the Lions get ready for the 2026 season: Pickel, BWI



As the Big Ten vs. SEC battle rages, a deeper look at how schools have fared against opponents ranked in the final AP Top 25: Low, On3



WR David Forster details why Penn State is ‘off to a great start’ in his recruitment: Snyder, BWI



Which Penn State Defensive Positions Benefit Most From the Five-for-Five Rule?: Carr, BWI

Quote of the day

“At this point, I’d say we’re off to a great start. The communication has been consistent. They have a few Jersey guys on the staff that I’m very familiar with, long before they arrived at PSU. Penn State has also been a second home to many of my past and present teammates that have committed to play there.”

–Class of 2028 New Jersey wide receiver David Forster to Ryan Snyder of BWI.



