Matt Campbell claims top 15 spot in The Athletic's head coaches rankings; here's where he's at

Penn State news, notes, and updates for March 13 include college football head coach power rankings, headlines of the day, and more. Bruce Feldman and Stewart Mandel of The Athletic both ranked the top 25 program leaders with spring practice either already or about to be underway across the country. New Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell occupies the No. 11 spot on both lists.

“Michigan wasn’t the only Big Ten program that backed into an excellent hire,” Feldman writes. “Campbell worked wonders at Iowa State for a decade. It was one of the most underrated great jobs by any football coach over the past half-century. Consider this: Since the end of World War II, Iowa State has had only 15 seasons with a winning record in conference play. Campbell produced eight of them — and did that in the past nine years. ISU has had only two top-15 finishes, both under him.

“He’s a terrific evaluator and has done a masterful job of developing talent and fostering a winning culture at a place that had little margin for error.”

Adds Mandel:

“Campbell’s seemingly modest .567 winning percentage at Iowa State was, in fact, the highest of any coach there in more than a century.”

You can see Feldman’s rankings here and Mandel’s here. Both have Indiana’s Curt Cignetti atop their lists. And, of note, former Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin checks in at Nos. 14 and 12, respectively.

Penn State headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“I wanted to hear what they had to say. I wanted to talk to them, see where their heads are at, and see what’s going on. What their future plans are for this program. I feel like their plans are my plans. Just to be a great player here and a future first-rounder. The top pick in the draft.”

PSU OL Malachi Goodman to BWI on his decision to stay with the Lions for the 2026 season.

