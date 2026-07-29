Matt Campbell Doubles Down on his Plan for Penn State | Media Day Recap

The Penn State contingency at Big Ten Media Days wrapped up on Tuesday in Chicago, and reporter Greg Pickel was there to speak with the important players, coaches and administration on hand. Today, we’ll recap the most important comments and thoughts from the event. Due to Pickel’s flight schedule, today’s show was recorded in advance.

Today, we’ll also cover Pat Kraft’s stadium update, the idea of Penn State selling jersey patches in the future, Campbell’s assessment of the 2027 recruiting class, and many other topics. Join the show live at 10 a.m. on YouTube. We’ll be in the comments section with you to discuss the show.

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Penn State media gets a private conversation with Kraft and Campbell

Campbell ended up speaking three times on Tuesday, with the first being a local media-only session in the morning. What did Campbell say? We’ll highlight the key points from the conversation. Shortly after, Kraft held his own conversation. He discussed the progress on the stadium, what shape it will be in for kickoff of the season and how many seats it will house for the upcoming year.

Campbell round table

Next, we’ll discuss Campbell’s comments to the media during his 45-minute round table in the general assembly of media day. We’ll highlight questions covering his philosophy of promoting from within. Campbell discusses his belief in doing that and then reveals some interesting information about Penn State safeties coach Deon Broomfield.

We also cover his assessment of the 2027 Penn State recruiting cycle and his team’s process over the last eight months. Campbell admits the team is behind in many of their processes for the class, but stresses his plan won’t change. However, he reveals an interesting insight about the current recruiting cycle and how it relates to the current team’s performance on the field this fall. Check out his response on the show to learn more.

We also cover his thoughts on defensive end Max Granville and center Brock Riker. How does Campbell feel about those players heading into camp and their stories this offseason? We discuss their importance and the context he gave reporters. Finally, we evaluate his answers about how he handles adversity and discuss how a coach’s own development can shape the path of a program over time.