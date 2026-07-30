Matt Campbell is Sticking to His Recruiting Plan | We Grade the Penn State Class of 2027

The Penn State recruiting class for 2027 is currently ranked 21st in the Rivals recruiting rankings and sits eighth in the Big 10. Very few Penn State recruiting fans are excited about the direction in the first half of the year under new head coach Matt Campbell. So today, we’ll hear from Campbell himself about the recruiting situation in his first class. What did he have to say about it at Big Ten Media Days? We’ll discuss his comments and then rank the class ourselves by giving out a grade for each position. Where does this group compare to previous years? Where does it fall apart? We’ll discuss. Finally, we’ll look ahead to 2028 and learn where the team can recover for next year.

Join the show live today at 10 a.m. on YouTube! We’re discussing your thoughts and comments as well! Join the live chat and give your grades for the class, and we’ll discuss them throughout the show. If you haven’t yet, subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel right now! We’ll be bringing you all the Penn State football content you can handle during the 2026 season, including every Campbell press conference, game breakdowns, live shows, postgame shows and more!

Campbell at Big Ten Media Days

We start today’s show with Campbell’s comments from Big Ten Media Days about Penn State’s situation heading into 2027. He doubled down on his team’s approach that led to its current rankings, while acknowledging the team is “behind” in recruiting the way they want to recruit. He explained why he wouldn’t change anything and then discussed the other factors beyond the players he and his staff took this spring and summer.

What does recruiting reporter Ryan Snyder think of that answer? He’ll respond with his thoughts about how the team performed during its first six months on the job.

Grading Penn State’s Class of 2027

Now that most, if not all, of the dust has settled on the main portion of Penn State’s 2027 recruiting efforts, we re-graded the team’s efforts. The bottom line numbers we outlined earlier don’t tell the whole story for this group, so we went position by position to see where the team hit and missed on a more granular level. We also put the hits and misses into context for Campbell’s situation of arriving when they did in the cycle.

We’ll share the biggest takeaways and most compelling grades on today’s show.

Looking to 2028

Now that the team is about to hit training camp, the focus will shift toward 2028 recruiting. The Penn State staff needs to establish relationships with the next crop of top recruits in order to rebound from its current situation. Who are the names we need to know heading into those players’ junior seasons? Snyder has a list for today’s show.