Matt Campbell sees Penn State’s path in traits shared by recent champions

Matt Campbell sees Penn State’s path in traits shared by recent championsby: Nate Bauer41 minutes agoNateBauerBWIRead In AppApr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from behind the line of scrimmage during the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn ImagesMatt Campbell says recent championship teams have reinforced his belief that culture, resiliency and unity remain the foundation for sustained success at Penn State.