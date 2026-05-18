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Matt Campbell sees Penn State’s path in traits shared by recent champions

nate-mug-10.12.14by: Nate Bauer41 minutes agoNateBauerBWI
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Apr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell looks on from behind the line of scrimmage during the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Matt Campbell says recent championship teams have reinforced his belief that culture, resiliency and unity remain the foundation for sustained success at Penn State.

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