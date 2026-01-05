Matt Campbell taps Iowa State pipeline again as Jamison Patton joins Penn State

The Iowa State–to–Penn State pipeline continues to flow in the transfer portal for new Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell. Jamison Patton, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety out of Des Moines, Iowa, has committed to continue his career at Penn State. He announced the news on Twitter.

Patton has one season of eligibility remaining after spending the past three years with the Cyclones. He was rated as a three-star recruit out of Ankeny High School, checking in at No. 689 overall nationally and No. 25 among all athletes. As a transfer, the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking lists him as a three-star talent, ranked No. 284 nationally and No. 22 among safeties.

Over his three seasons in Ames, Patton played extensively, beginning with his true freshman campaign in 2023. In his debut season, he appeared in 11 games with one start, recording 16 tackles and an interception. He followed that up by playing in all 14 games during the 2024 season, totaling 15 tackles and another interception, including a season-high four-tackle performance against Kansas State.

Stepping into a larger role in 2025, Patton finished with 48 tackles and posted his first season with multiple interceptions, recording two to go along with three passes defended. He started nine games, lining up at strong safety, free safety, and nickel, before being lost to a season-ending injury in November.

Following the departure of Campbell to Penn State in December, Patton joined much of the Iowa State roster in announcing his entry into the transfer portal late last week.

“Thank you to Coach Campbell and the entire staff for believing in me and investing so much time and energy into me, providing me with the wisdom and tools that I will use for the rest of my life,” Patton posted on social media. “I will cherish the memories and relationships made in Ames for a lifetime.

“After a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility.”

Patton will enter a Penn State safety room that looks markedly different from its 2025 iteration. The Nittany Lions have retained both Dejuan Lane and Vaboue Toure, but significant contributors King Mack and Antoine Belgrave-Shorter have moved on via the transfer portal, along with Braz Thomas, Kolin Dinkins, and Karson Kiesewetter. Those departures come in addition to Zakee Wheatley, who exhausted his eligibility and is preparing for the NFL Draft.

With ample room for additions on the roster, teammate Marcus Neal has already made his commitment to Penn State via the transfer portal.

