Mesenbrink swells Hodge lead, Penn State widens gap over Iowa: Takeaways and full results from the Lions' 32-3 win

Penn State won its fifth straight match over Iowa and its 79th dual meet in a row on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Lions knocked out the Hawkeyes 32-3, which stands as the worst defeat for head coach Tom Brands’ team at its current home venue. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s side won nine of 10 matches en route to the statement triumph.

Full results, plus our top takeaways, are below. You can see a bout-by-bout recap by clicking here.

1. Penn State widens the gap over Iowa

Iowa won the 2020-2021 NCAA championship. Penn State has won every one since. That’s not the point of this section, though. Our takeaway is that, ever since then, the Lions have made large strides forward, while the Hawkeyes have either remained stagnant or fallen behind. Friday night was yet another example of that.

Stating that Sanderson’s side won nine of 10 matches doesn’t drive the point home enough. Even Nasir Bailey, who beat Penn State junior Braeden Davis in his second match back from a redshirt by decision, created limited offense en route to victory.

Iowa wrestlers winning while not looking to score more often than not is a well-agreed-upon fact. But, this dual was all the evidence you need of what the Hawkeyes have become: Not scoring, and also not winning.

Penn State owned a 15-2 takedowns edge in the match, and you can probably double both numbers to reach the number of shots taken.

Say what you will about Tom Brands (and Penn State fans say a lot) but he’s never dull at the microphone. https://t.co/3HJsmUr95o — Greg Pickel (@GregPickel) January 17, 2026

Brands hit the nail on the head in his postmatch interciew. Some of what he said, if you don’t listen to the video above, is below:

“They wrestle a style, if you’re trying to stay on the perimeter of their stalk, you’re going to keep taking it, and you have to give some back, and you have to stop that now.”

“I think that we have the right guys to do the job. There is a gap between Iowa and Penn State.”

“You know when the whistle blows that, ‘hey, I have to wake up.’ There were matches where, one takedown at the end wins. And we were wrestling really, really hard for 45 seconds in the third period. You have to do that the entire match.”

“Penn State comes with a style where they’re hustling, and they wrestle hard, and they’re wrestling to score points. And that’s the gap.”

“That’s unlike any dual that I’ve been in since I’ve been the coach here. We’ve been beat up before, but not like that.”

Who the Lions are, and what they’re capable of, is and has been clear. The same is true of Iowa of late under Brands, and in the worst way possible for Hawkeyes fans. And the question is, why?

Brands went on to say: “This is wrestling. There is no such thing as a quick fix.”

He’s right. But there’s been plenty of time for a long fix to help close the gap. And that hasn’t taken place, either.

2. Mesenbrink swells his Hodge lead

No U.S. betting operation offers odds on the Hodge Trophy as they do for college football’s equivalent, the Heisman Trophy. But, if operators like BetMGM did offer them, Penn State 165-pound standout Mitchell Mesenbrink would be such a runaway favorite that it would be off the board anyway. The returning NCAA champ scored a pair of late takedowns, one in the second period and one in the third, to beat Mikey Caliendo by major decision, 11-2. It marked his seventh straight win over the Hawkeye and, more germane to this conversation, his 12th win of the year, all by bonus points.

Mesenbrink’s season to date is as follows:

Six falls

Four technical falls

Two major decisions

There is no other college wrestler in his ballpark at this point; Mesenbrink feels a tier about the likes of teammate Levi Haines and Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez. His relentless pace, unending action, and ridiculous ability to score make him an absurd Hodge Favorite long before the voting for that award happens.

3. Welsh, Mirasola, score their first big wins at Penn State

Coming into the match, many observers, including this incorrect writer, had Iowa scoring wins at 184 and 285 pounds. Penn State’s wrestlers had other ideas. No. 4 Rocco Welsh dealt with No. 1 Angelo Ferrari endlessly wrestling on a knee en route to a 2-1 victory in tiebreaker two. He rode out the Hawkeye in TB1 before escaping and staying neutral for the remainder of the final period. Then, at heavyweight, redshirt freshman Cole Mirasola was the aggressor and the better-conditioned wrestler in a 4-3 decision over No. 5 Ben Keuter.

Neither Nittany Lion gets the same respect as the other eight starters in the Lions’ lineup. Some of that is probably fair and some of it isn’t. But, after Friday night, both put the college wrestling world on notice about what they’re capable of in 2025-2026.

4. Full Nittany Lions-Hawkeyes results

125 pounds: No. 2 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State d. No. 6 Dean Peterson, Iowa, 11-5 (3-0 PSU)

133 pounds: No. 5 Marcus Blaze, PSU d. No. 8 Drake Ayala, Iowa, 4-2 (6-0 PSU)

141 pounds: vs. No. 11 Nasir Bailey d. No. 7 Braeden Davis, Penn State, 3-2 (6-3 PSU)

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU md. No. 17 Ryder Block, Iowa, 13-4 (10-3 PSU)

157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State d. No. 12 Jordan Williams, Iowa, 4-2 (13-3 PSU)

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU md. No. 3 Michael Caliendo, Iowa, 11-2 (17-3 PSU )

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State d. Gabe Arnold, Iowa, 4-2 (PSU 20-3 PSU)

184 pounds: No. 4 Rocco Welsh, PSU d. No. 1 Angelo Ferrari, Iowa, 2-1 (TB2) (23-3)

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State F Brody Sampson, Iowa, 4:42 (PSU 29-3)

285 pounds: No. 13 Cole Mirasola PSU d. No. 5 Ben Kueter, Iowa, 4-3 (PSU 32-3)