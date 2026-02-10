Michigan picks Penn State to be its 2026 Homecoming game opponent: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Feb. 10 include a game theme for the Lions’ trip to Michigan, headlines of the day, and more. The Wolverines’ online schedule now lists their Sat., Oct. 17 matchup with head coach Matt Campbell’s team as Homecoming in Ann Arbor. A kick time is not yet out. However, with Ohio State playing at Indiana on the same day, it stands to reason that the Buckeyes-Hoosiers game will be on FOX at Noon. That would leave either 3:30 or primetime open for the Lions and Wolverines.

Both programs will have new head coaches this season. Kyle Whittingham is now in the Big Ten after a long stretch at Utah. And, Campbell is of course now at the helm of the Nittany Lions.

“The last two months, like I said, has been a whirlwind in a multitude of different ways,” Campbell said last week. “It’s the last time I probably have seen everybody in one place at one time. It’s been a lot, and it’s been a joy to watch this thing come together. I would say the beginning part of it was trying to figure out, unify and align a football team, and we put a lot of time and effort into both our Penn State roster and then, as a lot of you have covered us know, there’s been about 55 additions to build a football team for this current football season.

“Obviously the next big step is winter conditioning here in the next couple weeks, and then the opportunity to get into spring football, so I know we’ll get to see you guys a lot at that point, as well.”

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“When coach Campbell got hired and I knew I had an opportunity to stay, I tried to call as many people as I knew who had worked with Coach Campbell. And I couldn’t find, like, one negative thing about him, and everybody just raved about him. So for us, it just made too much sense to stay. We’re excited.”

PSU special teams coordinator Justin Lustig on being part of Matt Campbell’s first PSU staff.