Nate Desmond shines, usual ingredient fuels Penn State wrestling, more takeaways from Lions 38-3 win at Michigan

Penn State is one win away from its latest undefeated regular season in the Big Ten after winning nine of 10 bouts en route to a 38-3 win over Michigan on Friday night at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. The victory, which is the No. 1 Nittany Lions’ 13th of the year, was not as easy as the final score might indicate. A couple of head coach Cael Sanderson’s wrestlers had to earn comeback triumphs, including one in sudden victory. And, some of the matches saw extra bonus points come late in the third period.

“The good thing about our team is, everyone’s ready to compete, everyone’s putting their best foot forward, and we’re all working really hard,” Nittany Lions freshman Nate Desmond said on the Penn State Sports Network.

Our top takeaways from the latest Lions win are below as Penn State heads home to face Ohio State next Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center.

1. Nate Desmond comes through again

Back on Nov. 23, it looked like the most impressive part of Nate Desmond’s freshman season would be his 5-3 decision win over now No. 1 125-pound Penn State starter Luke Lilledahl in the finals at the Army Black Knight Invitational. It turns out that was anything but the case. The new Nittany Lion now has four dual meet victories at a heavier weight, 141 pounds, this season, and the most recent one is the most impressive.

Desmond filled in for Braeden Davis on Friday night, who was out of the lineup for medical reasons. Trailing Michigan All-American Dylan Ragusin 4-3 after two periods, Desmond scored a third period reversal to take a 5-4 lead. The Wolverine escaped to tie the bout at five and force sudden victory. After the opening whistle, a scramble ensued, and the Nittany Lion came out on the right end of it 20 seconds into the extra frame to score a takedown, leading to an 8-5 triumph.

“That’s the great thing about wrestling,” Desmond told the Penn State Sports Network. “The match isn’t over until it’s over. I go out there to compete until that clock kind of hits zero. I’m pushing forward and I’m trying to do my best to keep wrestling. So yeah, I think that match especially just showed me a lot of things I have to work on. I got to fix my position a little bit, and I’ll do that, and I’ll be prepared for the future.”

Desmond is unlikely to take the mat again until next season, barring something surprising. But he can certainly call his freshman season a success at this point.

2. Usual ingredient leads Penn State to another big win

One of the most absurd, and I think overlooked, parts of Penn State’s dominance is how often it does what it needs to in crunch time to either win a bout or win it by more points than it otherwise should. Friday night is a great example.

–Shayne Van Ness used a third period takedown and ride out to turn a decision into a major at 149 pounds over Lachlan McNeil.

–Desmond turned a counter shot into a sudden victory win.

–PJ Duke erased a 9-7 third period deficit to win by decision, 12-10, at 157 pounds, over No. 13 Cam Catrabone via a four-point run in the last 40 seconds, in addition to a riding time point

–Mitchell Mesenbrink scored a takedown with less than 30 seconds left to tech Michigan’s Justin Gates at 165.

–Levi Haines scored a technical fall of his own with a takedown of No. 11 Beau Mantanona with less than five seconds to wrestle at 174.

–Josh Barr’s final takedown to complete his technical fall triumph over No. 20 Hayden Walters came with 10 seconds left.

That’s a total of 10 extra team points, and two bout victories, earned in either the final 40 seconds of a match or overtime.

Penn State would have won regardless. But it’s those moments that put this team so far ahead of its peers.

3. Mirasola is getting closer

The only loss on the night came at heavyweight. Penn State redshirt freshman Cole Mirasola dropped a 5-1 decision to No. 5 Taye Ghadiali. A second period takedown for the Wolverine was the difference. But, the Nittany Lion had the better gas tank. He is undersized against most foes at this point in time. However, his ability and potential are both sky high. Don’t be surprised if he surprises some people by the time nationals roll around in March.

4. Full Penn State-Michigan results

Note: The Lions won the takedown battle 37-3.

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State TF No.23 Diego Sotelo, Michigan, 21-5 (5:06) (PSU 5-0)

133 pounds: No. 2 Marcus Blaze, PSU TF Gauge Botero, Michigan, 17-2 (4:40) (PSU 10-0)

141 pounds: Nate Desmond, Penn State d. No. 26 Dylan Ragusin, 8-5 (SV) (PSU 13-0)

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU md. No. 13 Lachlan McNeil, Michigan, 9-1 (PSU 17-0)

157 pounds: No. 4 PJ Duke, Penn State d.No. 13 Cam Catrabone, Michigan, 12-10 (PSU 20-0)

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink TF PSU Justin Gates, Michigan, 20-5 (6:34) (PSU 25-0)

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State TF No. 11 Beau Mantanona, Michigan, 19-4 (6:57) (PSU 30-0)

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU d. No. 7 Brock Mantanona, Michigan, 8-1 (PSU 33-0)

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State TF No. 20 Hayden Walters, Michigan, 19-4 (6:50) (PSU 38-0)

285 pounds: No. 5 Taye Ghadiali, Michigan d. No. 12 Cole Mirasola, PSU, 5-1 (PSU 38-3)