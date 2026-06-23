NCAA could approve age-based eligibility rules that eliminate redshirts as soon as Tuesday: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for June 23 include a pending vote that could change NCAA eligibility rules, headlines of the day, and more.

The NCAA Division I Cabinet starts a two-day meeting on Tuesday, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. The group is expected to take up and pass a rule that would eliminate redshirts by giving all athletes five years to play five seasons in every sport. It’s unclear if there would still be Olympic redshirts for sports such as wrestling. But, it would eliminate the maximum number of games or matches players can compete in while preserving a year of eligibility.

“The Cabinet modified the age-based model to start a student-athlete’s eligibility clock upon initial full-time enrollment in college or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever occurs earlier,” the NCAA said earlier this month. “This adjustment would be applicable for all sports if the model is adopted.

“During its May meeting, the Cabinet outlined the anticipated implementation process for student-athletes with eligibility remaining who have already enrolled in college, as well as prospects who turned 19 prior to 2026 and who have not yet enrolled in college. Those implementation models will continue to apply to student-athletes and prospects with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year and will be updated to reflect the adjustment made today by the Cabinet.”

If passed, the rules would go into effect for the 2026-2027 school year/sports seasons.

“I’m pretty optimistic it’s going to happen,” NCAA president Charlie Baker told ESPN in April. “Mostly because the primary conversation hasn’t been about the idea of an age-based eligibility model being controversial. A lot of people are familiar with it because they’ve dealt with it in other settings, and they understand the simplicity of it.”

Penn State headlines of the day

Ahead of Penn State football fundraiser, Matt Campbell makes authenticity central to effort: Bauer, BWI



Penn State Camp Standouts: Which quarterbacks caught the staff’s eye this month?: Snyder, BWI



Where Koby Howard Fits in the Penn State Offense: What Iowa State’s 2025 Data Tells Us: Carr, BWI



What’s next for Penn State recruiting following Case Alexander’s commitment?: Fitz, BWI

Ranking Penn State 2026 opponents from easiest to hardest: Wisconsin takes the No. 6 spot over another worthy foe: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“Alexander’s intelligence, size and playing style could make him one of the most complete middle linebackers Penn State has seen in some time. He can realistically play all three positions, but the value of having a plus-coverage player in the middle is too significant to pass up. Alexander has clear NFL potential and is one of the best overall players in Penn State’s Class of 2027.”

BWI film analyst Thomas Frank Carr on new Class of 2027 commit Case Alexander.



