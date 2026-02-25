New Penn State QB Rocco Becht inches closer to return from injury; what's his plan for the spring?

STATE COLLEGE — New Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht hit a rough patch during the 2025 season at Iowa State. The Cyclones lost three straight games in October and also their first contest in November. All the while, the multiyear starter was dealing with injuries in both shoulders. Despite that, he led his team to three straight victories to close out the year, opting for time in the training room over surgery that would have ended his season early. However, as soon ISU beat Oklahoma State in late November, the passer turned his attention to a more permanent fix. He had his labrum surgically repaired in his left (non-throwing) shoulder in December, all while preparing to follow head coach Matt Campbell to the Nittany Lions.

“Yeah, it was really hard,” Becht said on Wednesday. “It was probably the lowest place that I’ve been in in my collegiate career, mentally and physically. There’s a four-game stretch when we lost those four games that was pretty tough on me. I had to look at my family and some friends and talk to them and kind of get myself out of it.”

Besides the torn labrum in his left shoulder, Becht also had a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Calling it “not the easiest thing to do,” he powered through it for his old team to get them through the season before immediately doing what was neccessary to get right for whoever his next one would be. Of course, once Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser came to Penn State, the Lions were always going to be the pick.

“I felt like it was my responsibility to give them everything that I had, and I think it was the right decision to, ultimately get my surgery right after the season, instead of waiting to see if we played in a bowl game or not, because I’d be able to be back sooner,” Becht said.

“And, wherever I was going to go to, get the lay the land, and get back out there on the field for my new team and for my new teammates.”

Becht’s recovery is going well

The Penn State passer said Wednesday that his right, throwing shoulder is fully healed. The left isn’t far behind. He will be able to throw a football for the first time since December this Saturday. He’ll only get 10-20 tosses in. But it’ll mark another step in the right direction, less than a month before spring practice starts.

“The process has been going really well,” Becht said. “Shoulders feeling great. Right shoulders fully healthy. And left shoulder is almost there. “I’m expecting to be in play time for over half of spring ball.”

What that will ultimately look like is unclear. Campbell and co. will clearly take it slow with their replacement for Drew Allar. But, he’ll help backup and fellow Cyclones quarterback transfer Alex Manske, a redshirt freshman, and the Lions’ other passers in practice alongside new quarterbacks coach Jake Waters until he is able to put the pads back on.

“It changes the spring,” Waters said earlier this month. “[Becht] probably be able to do some stuff about halfway through, throwing-wise; routes on air, maybe some 7-on-7, won’t get contact or anything like that.

“But it gives the other guys a great chance to get a ton of reps. They would still get a lot, but now with Rocco out, great. Get thrown into the fire; learn, grow, fail, do great, fail again, and just learn. So it changes that, where you’re going to have that and you have to know that. But we’ve got to get them up to speed as best we can.