New Penn State WR Coach, Blue-White Game Date & Spring Practice Updates | BWI Live

Penn State finds a replacement for Noah Pauley

Yesterday afernoon the news broke that Penn State had filled its receiver coach role with Colorado State wide receivers coach Kashif Moore. Moore spent the last three seasons at his alma mater, UConn, under Jim Mora Jr. What do we know about Moore? Reporters Sean Fitz and Nate Bauer discuss what they’ve learned and what industry experts think of him.

Should fans be excited about this pickup? What else have we picked up on Campbell's hiring process during the coaching search?

Blue-White Game announced

The Penn State staff has been focused on putting together its staff and team over the first two months befor pivoting to internal team building in the last few weeks. Now that they’ve had a moment to make plans, the Blue-White Game has a date. The team’s final practice will take place on April 25th, which is the final Saturday in April.

Our reporters will discuss what news they can glean from that fact about the team’s practice schedule and start time for spring ball next month. We’ll also discuss the impact of not having a spring transfer portal on the plans for the team’s Blue-White event.

Finally, we'll end the show with you directing the action!