Newest commitments lift Penn State in updated industry team rankings

Welcoming a robust guest list to campus for its sixth practice of the spring, the Penn State football program reaped the rewards of its recruiting efforts on Saturday afternoon.

First, head coach Matt Campbell and the Nittany Lions added the verbal commitment of Class of 2027 defensive lineman Carter Blattner. Listed at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds out of Northern Highlands High School in Allendale, N.J., Blattner is rated by Rivals as a three-star prospect.

Shortly thereafter, Penn State’s haul grew again when four-star receiver Landon Blum, out of Woodbine, Iowa, also picked the Nittany Lions. His commitment was the second of the day and, in the process, helped lift the now five-man Class of 2027 in the updated Rivals Industry team rankings.

Starting the day at No. 38, Blattner’s commitment moved the Nittany Lions to No. 31. With Blum also in the fold, that number rose again to No. 25.

The 2027 Rivals Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings are continuously updated to reflect the latest movement in the college football recruiting landscape. The model attempts to account for varying class sizes on an evolving scale.

Along with combining the individual player and team rankings from the major recruiting sites, the system compiles each school’s highest-rated commitments to create a rolling average among Power Five programs. At this stage in the process, that number sits at five commitments nationally.

Additionally, the team rankings eliminate bonus points for having more commitments than other programs, reducing the built-in advantages of significantly larger class sizes. The model doesn’t disproportionately weight a program’s handful of top commitments and more appropriately represents the overall talent and depth of a class.

On the recruiting front, recognizing the intentionality required in transitioning from Iowa State to Penn State this offseason, Campbell acknowledged the mindset the Nittany Lions have taken.

“I think, again, for us, no different than how you’re building your football program. You’re playing catch-up in some ways in terms of your ’27 class. Because to me, no different than I said about spring practice, slow and right is critical,” said Campbell. “It’s all about the human beings that we bring in here. And so I’m a huge person in relationships. Who fits Penn State? Who fits our culture. So we’re going to do it slow and right. We’re going to make sure any young man that we try to bring in here is the right fit for our football program.”

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