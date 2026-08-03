NFL Draft expert put Penn State junior Tony Rojas among top 2027 NFL Draft linebacker prospects

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Aug. 3 include a look at Tony Rojas’ 2027 NFL Draft outlook, headlines of the day, and more. Dane Brugler, a longtime draftnik and scouting expert, is amid his annual position-by-position look at the top college players for the next pro selection process. Lions junior Tony Rojas checks in at No. 4 on his list of linebackers.

“Penn State is known for producing freakish athletes, and Rojas belongs in that conversation,” Brugler writes. “According to Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List,” the Virginia native runs in the 4.3s in the 40-yard dash, plus has a 37 1/2-inch vertical and a broad jump of 10 feet, 5 inches. That athleticism absolutely translates to the field in Rojas’ overall range and pursuit skills.

“You can see his athletic traits against a fast offense on the Oregon tape. The first clip shows his closing burst to the outside; on the second, Rojas doesn’t look outmatched when asked to turn and run in coverage with Kenyon Sadiq and his 4.3 speed.”

Brugler calls Rojas’ ranginess his best trait. His biggest concern for the Virginia native is whether or not he can return to his pre-injury form.

“Plenty must go right for Rojas to live up to this high preseason ranking — he needs to return healthy, stay healthy and continue to build on his limited sample of 2025 tape,” Brugler writes. “Time will tell, but Rojas has the athletic tools and competitive drive to be an early-round prospect when at full health.”

You can read the full story here. The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Which Penn State players are standing out to their teammates this summer? We have their picks; see them here: Pickel, BWI



What did we learn about Penn State in July? Injury updates, major recruiting shifts, and more: Pickel, BWI



What did we actually learn about each Penn State position group on defense at Big Ten Media Days?: Pickel, BWI



As high school football nears, all eyes are on Penn State QB commit James Armstrong this fall: Snyder, BWI

Quote of the day

“I think, from top to bottom, that’s a really special room right now. And when you have Rapp, you have Gabe, you have Ben as the top of it. Cooper Alexander, a really talented young football player that’s coming. Finn [Furmanek], I think that room, top to bottom, is a room that we feel really good about,” Campbell said on Tuesday at Big Ten Media Days. “And shoot, selfishly, I’d want more. I’d like to have as many as we can. We’re coming from a place that we’re used to having eight, nine scholarship tight ends. So we’ll continue to build the equity of that room, just because I think it’s really important, whether it’s special teams or just how you play a football game, I think those things are really important for us.”



PSU coach Matt Campbell on the Lions’ tight ends room in 2026.