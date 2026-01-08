Offensive lineman Michael Troutman exits Penn State via portal

The Penn State football program is losing another offensive lineman to the NCAA transfer portal. Confirmed by On3’s Pete Nakos, redshirt freshman Michael Troutman is set to move on from the Nittany Lions this offseason.

Troutman, a former Rivals Industry Ranking three-star prospect out of DePaul Catholic High School in New Jersey, spent one season in the program. He was the No. 768 prospect nationally and the No. 64 interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2025.

“Michael Troutman is another smart player,” then-head coach James Franklin said ahead of the Nittany Lions’ 2025 campaign, also referencing Owen Aliciene. “Two really phenomenal young offensive linemen who stepped foot in our program. I could go on and on about them.”

Listed at 6-foot-2, 308 pounds, Troutman began his Penn State career working primarily at center, taking third-team reps behind Nick Dawkins and Dominic Rulli during the season. He did not appear in a game on offense or special teams.

As much was projected by BWI’s Sean Fitz, who examined Troutman’s potential to contribute early upon his enrollment last spring.

“Why he’ll redshirt: Penn State’s offensive line has reached the place under Phil Trautwein where the Nittany Lions won’t have to rely on playing true freshmen to fill out the depth chart. In fact, only Shelton and Cooper Cousins have not taken a redshirt among those on the roster on the offensive line. Troutman isn’t needed right away and he’ll get a year to continue to refine his skills before making a run at the center job in 2026.”

Impact on Penn State’s offensive line

With Troutman’s exit, he becomes the sixth Nittany Lion with remaining eligibility to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Those departures, combined with Vega Ioane’s decision to pursue the NFL and the graduations of Dawkins, Drew Shelton and Nolan Rucci, leave new offensive line coach Ryan Clanton with a dramatically reshaped position group on Matt Campbell’s staff.

Returning are several experienced contributors, led by Cooper Cousins and Anthony Donkoh. They are joined by promising younger players, including Garrett Sexton and Malachi Goodman, among others.

On the incoming side, Penn State is bringing in four offensive linemen who recently entered the transfer portal from Iowa State. Redshirt junior Trevor Buhr headlines the group, along with redshirt freshmen Kuol Kuol, Will Tompkins and Vaea Ikakoula.

Follow Penn State’s roster movement

Penn State’s transfer portal hot board: a comprehensive look at the top targets, key positions of need, and what Matt Campbell and the Nittany Lions are prioritizing this cycle. Follow all of the latest movement for the Nittany Lions with our updating Penn State Transfer Portal/Roster Hot Board, below.

Penn State Transfer Portal/Roster Hot Board (Wednesday, January 7)

Talk about it with our premium members in the Lions Den message board, here.