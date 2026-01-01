Offensive lineman TJ Shanahan reenters transfer portal after one season at Penn State

Offensive lineman TJ Shanahan will enter his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal just one year after joining Penn State from Texas A&M.

A former four-star prospect from Westlake High School in Texas, Shanahan originally planned to play for former Aggies offensive line coach Steve Addazio, committing to A&M in the 2023 recruiting class. After redshirting his freshman season, Shanahan played in nine games for the Aggies in 2024, switching between both guard positions and center.

When Addazio was ultimately let go after Jimbo Fisher was fired, he referred Shanahan to Phil Trautwein, who not only played for Addazio at Florida for three seasons but also coached with him when Addazio was the head coach at Boston College. Now, with Trautwein on the move following a coaching change in State College, many believe that Florida is the school to watch for Shanahan, who stands at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds.

During his one season at Penn State, Shanahan totaled 419 snaps in 12 games. He started against UCLA, Northwestern, Iowa and Ohio State, only to miss the game against Indiana. After that, his snaps decreased significantly in the final three. He then started against in the Pinstripe Bowl following multiple opt-outs. Pro Football Focus gave Shanahan a 63.8 overall offensive grade for his efforts this season. He scored a 69.9 grade in pass blocking and a 58.1 grade in run blocking.

Shanahan is now the 17th scholarship player for the Nittany Lions to enter the transfer portal. On Wednesday, wide receiver Kaden Saunders, linebacker Anthony Speca and defensive end Jaylen Harvey all announced that they plan to explore their options in the portal. Walk-on defensive lineman Sam Siafa also entered his name into the portal.