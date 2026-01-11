Skip to main content
Penn State
Pair of Penn State players will enter the NCAA transfer portal

Greg Pickelby: Greg Pickel1 hour ago

Penn State defensive lineman Enai White and running back Tikey Hayes are entering the NCAA transfer portal, On3 reports. White spent one season with the Nittany Lions. He played just 60 snaps with the Nittany Lions over eight games. Former head coach James Franklin said earlier this year that the Lions, who started him at defensive tackle, were going to try him at defensive end.

“We are going to move Enai inside,” Franklin said. “I think long term, it’s his best position in terms of being able to play the game as long as he can. Whenever you move down a position, you increase the athleticism. He has been as big as 275 pounds without even trying anyway.

“So it’s something that we think can help him and help us. And he’s also smart enough that if we got a game that we want to play with a big end — because he is physical, like you guys know we’ve done in the past with some guys — we could move him out there or use him in a goal line package, too. So just trying to put him in the best position to bring value to us and for himself long term.”

It did not end up putting him on the field, however.

Hayes just finished his first season with the Nittany Lions. He did not record a snap during the 2025 season. He previously said he would return to Penn State in 2026 but has since reversed course.

Which Penn State players are in the transfer portal?​

As of 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the list of Penn State portal entries stands at 49 players. It is as follows:

Quarterback

Bekkem Kritza
Ethan Grunkemeyer
Jaxon Smolik – Leaving for Temple

Running Back

Cam Wallace – Returning to Penn State
Corey Smith
Jabree Coleman
Tikey Hayes

Wide Receiver

Aaron Enterline
Anthony Ivey
Kaden Saunders
Jeff Exinor – Leaving for Virginia Tech
Josiah Brown
Tyseer Denmark
Matthew Outten

Tight End

Joey Schlaffer – Leaving Penn State fo Temple
Luke Reynolds
Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech
Andrew Olesh

Offensive Line

TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida
Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty
J’Ven Williams
Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU fo Florida
Brady O’Hara
Michael Troutman

Defensive End

Chaz Coleman
Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech
Zuriah Fisher – Leaving for USC
Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina
Cortez Harris
Mylachi Williams
Enai White

Defensive Tackle

Xavier Gilliam – Leaving Penn State for Tennessee
Sam Siafa
Owen Wafle – Duke
Kaleb Artis
Randy Adirika

Linebacker

Kari Jackson
Keon Wylie – Leaving for Virginia Tech
Anthony Speca – Leaving for Purdue
DaKaari Nelson
Amare Campbell – Leaving for Tennessee

Cornerback:

AJ Harris
Elliot Washington II – Leaving for Clemson
Kenny Woseley

Safety

Braz Thomas
Karson Kiesewetter
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
King Mack – Leaving for N.C. State
Kolin Dinkins
Lamont Payne Jr.

Which Nittany Lions have announced their intent to return in 2026?​

As of 12:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, 30 Nittany Lions have said they will be back for the first season of the Matt Campbell era. Here is that list of Penn State players:

Offense:

RB Quinton Martin
RB Tikey Hayes

WR Koby Howard
WR Peter Gonzalez

TE Brian Kortovich
TE Andrew Rappleyea
TE Finn Furmanek

OT Anthony Donkoh
OT Garrett Sexton
OL Chimdy Onoh
OL Henry Boehme
OG Cooper Cousins
OT Owen Aliciene
OL Dominic Rulli
OT Malachi Goodman
OL Caleb Brewer

Ryan Barker

Defense:

DE Yvan Kemajou
DE Max Granville
DE Mason Robinson
DT De’Andre Cook
DE Daryus Dixson
DT Liam Andrews
DT Ty Blanding

LB Alex Tatsch
LB Tony Rojas

CB Daryus Dixson
CB Audavion Collins
CB Jahmir Joseph
CB Zion Tracy

Vaboue Toure