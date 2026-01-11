Pair of Penn State players will enter the NCAA transfer portal
Penn State defensive lineman Enai White and running back Tikey Hayes are entering the NCAA transfer portal, On3 reports. White spent one season with the Nittany Lions. He played just 60 snaps with the Nittany Lions over eight games. Former head coach James Franklin said earlier this year that the Lions, who started him at defensive tackle, were going to try him at defensive end.
“We are going to move Enai inside,” Franklin said. “I think long term, it’s his best position in terms of being able to play the game as long as he can. Whenever you move down a position, you increase the athleticism. He has been as big as 275 pounds without even trying anyway.
“So it’s something that we think can help him and help us. And he’s also smart enough that if we got a game that we want to play with a big end — because he is physical, like you guys know we’ve done in the past with some guys — we could move him out there or use him in a goal line package, too. So just trying to put him in the best position to bring value to us and for himself long term.”
It did not end up putting him on the field, however.
Hayes just finished his first season with the Nittany Lions. He did not record a snap during the 2025 season. He previously said he would return to Penn State in 2026 but has since reversed course.
Which Penn State players are in the transfer portal?
As of 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the list of Penn State portal entries stands at 49 players. It is as follows:
Quarterback
Bekkem Kritza
Ethan Grunkemeyer–
Jaxon Smolik – Leaving for Temple
Running Back
Cam Wallace – Returning to Penn State
Corey Smith
Jabree Coleman
Tikey Hayes
Wide Receiver
Aaron Enterline
Anthony Ivey
Kaden Saunders
Jeff Exinor – Leaving for Virginia Tech
Josiah Brown
Tyseer Denmark
Matthew Outten
Tight End
Joey Schlaffer – Leaving Penn State fo Temple
Luke Reynolds
Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech
Andrew Olesh
Offensive Line
TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida
Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty
J’Ven Williams
Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU fo Florida
Brady O’Hara
Michael Troutman
Defensive End
Chaz Coleman
Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech
Zuriah Fisher – Leaving for USC
Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina
Cortez Harris
Mylachi Williams
Enai White
Top 10
- 1Live
PORTAL SALE
BWI + On3 + Rivals for 50% OFF
- 2Trending
Two WRs visit Saturday
Learn who here!
- 3Hot
New 2026 RPM
Fitz shares the details.
- 4Breaking
WVU LB commits
PA native Chris Fileppo
- 5
Portal Tracker
Follow all incoming & outgoings
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Defensive Tackle
Xavier Gilliam – Leaving Penn State for Tennessee
Sam Siafa
Owen Wafle – Duke
Kaleb Artis
Randy Adirika
Linebacker
Kari Jackson
Keon Wylie – Leaving for Virginia Tech
Anthony Speca – Leaving for Purdue
DaKaari Nelson
Amare Campbell – Leaving for Tennessee
Cornerback:
AJ Harris
Elliot Washington II – Leaving for Clemson
Kenny Woseley
Safety
Braz Thomas
Karson Kiesewetter
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
King Mack – Leaving for N.C. State
Kolin Dinkins
Lamont Payne Jr.
Which Nittany Lions have announced their intent to return in 2026?
As of 12:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, 30 Nittany Lions have said they will be back for the first season of the Matt Campbell era. Here is that list of Penn State players:
Offense:
RB Quinton Martin
RB Tikey Hayes
WR Koby Howard
WR Peter Gonzalez
TE Brian Kortovich
TE Andrew Rappleyea
TE Finn Furmanek
OT Anthony Donkoh
OT Garrett Sexton
OL Chimdy Onoh
OL Henry Boehme
OG Cooper Cousins
OT Owen Aliciene
OL Dominic Rulli
OT Malachi Goodman
OL Caleb Brewer
Defense:
DE Yvan Kemajou
DE Max Granville
DE Mason Robinson
DT De’Andre Cook
DE Daryus Dixson
DT Liam Andrews
DT Ty Blanding
LB Alex Tatsch
LB Tony Rojas
CB Daryus Dixson
CB Audavion Collins
CB Jahmir Joseph
CB Zion Tracy
S Vaboue Toure