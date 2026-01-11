Pair of Penn State players will enter the NCAA transfer portal

Penn State defensive lineman Enai White and running back Tikey Hayes are entering the NCAA transfer portal, On3 reports. White spent one season with the Nittany Lions. He played just 60 snaps with the Nittany Lions over eight games. Former head coach James Franklin said earlier this year that the Lions, who started him at defensive tackle, were going to try him at defensive end.

“We are going to move Enai inside,” Franklin said. “I think long term, it’s his best position in terms of being able to play the game as long as he can. Whenever you move down a position, you increase the athleticism. He has been as big as 275 pounds without even trying anyway.

“So it’s something that we think can help him and help us. And he’s also smart enough that if we got a game that we want to play with a big end — because he is physical, like you guys know we’ve done in the past with some guys — we could move him out there or use him in a goal line package, too. So just trying to put him in the best position to bring value to us and for himself long term.”

It did not end up putting him on the field, however.

Hayes just finished his first season with the Nittany Lions. He did not record a snap during the 2025 season. He previously said he would return to Penn State in 2026 but has since reversed course.

Which Penn State players are in the transfer portal?​

As of 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the list of Penn State portal entries stands at 49 players. It is as follows:

Quarterback



Bekkem Kritza

Ethan Grunkemeyer–

Jaxon Smolik – Leaving for Temple



Running Back



Cam Wallace – Returning to Penn State

Corey Smith

Jabree Coleman

Tikey Hayes



Wide Receiver



Aaron Enterline

Anthony Ivey

Kaden Saunders

Jeff Exinor – Leaving for Virginia Tech

Josiah Brown

Tyseer Denmark

Matthew Outten



Tight End



Joey Schlaffer – Leaving Penn State fo Temple

Luke Reynolds

Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech

Andrew Olesh



Offensive Line



TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida

Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty

J’Ven Williams

Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU fo Florida

Brady O’Hara

Michael Troutman

Defensive End



Chaz Coleman

Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech

Zuriah Fisher – Leaving for USC

Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina

Cortez Harris

Mylachi Williams

Enai White

Defensive Tackle



Xavier Gilliam – Leaving Penn State for Tennessee

Sam Siafa

Owen Wafle – Duke

Kaleb Artis

Randy Adirika

Linebacker



Kari Jackson

Keon Wylie – Leaving for Virginia Tech

Anthony Speca – Leaving for Purdue

DaKaari Nelson

Amare Campbell – Leaving for Tennessee



Cornerback:



AJ Harris

Elliot Washington II – Leaving for Clemson

Kenny Woseley



Safety



Braz Thomas

Karson Kiesewetter

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

King Mack – Leaving for N.C. State

Kolin Dinkins

Lamont Payne Jr.

Which Nittany Lions have announced their intent to return in 2026?​

As of 12:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, 30 Nittany Lions have said they will be back for the first season of the Matt Campbell era. Here is that list of Penn State players:

Offense:

RB Quinton Martin

WR Koby Howard

WR Peter Gonzalez

TE Brian Kortovich

TE Andrew Rappleyea

TE Finn Furmanek

OT Anthony Donkoh

OT Garrett Sexton

OL Chimdy Onoh

OL Henry Boehme

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

OL Dominic Rulli

OT Malachi Goodman

OL Caleb Brewer

K Ryan Barker

Defense:

DE Yvan Kemajou

DE Max Granville

DE Mason Robinson

DT De’Andre Cook

DE Daryus Dixson

DT Liam Andrews

DT Ty Blanding

LB Alex Tatsch

LB Tony Rojas

CB Daryus Dixson

CB Audavion Collins

CB Jahmir Joseph

CB Zion Tracy



S Vaboue Toure