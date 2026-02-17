Pair of Penn State wrestlers surge in new rankings following big wins against Ohio State; full rankings rundown

Two Penn State wrestlers surged in the latest media rankings before the No. 1 Nittany Lions’ final dual meet of the regular season. Beyond that pair, though, things stayed the same, as expected, for the rest of head coach Cael Sanderson’s team after it took out Ohio State 36-5 a the Bryce Jordan Center to clinch the Big Ten dual meet title.

A look at the latest media rankings

Penn State wrestlers continue to hold six of 10 top spots after the penultiamte dual meet weekend. A full breakdown of this week’s rankings for each weight class is below. I

Weight Name FLO InterMat The Open Mat 125 pounds Luke Lilledahl No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 133 pounds Marcus Blaze No. 2 (4) No. 2 (4) No. 2 (4) 141 pounds Braeden Davis No. 13 (13) No. 12 (12) No. 11 (11) 149 pounds Shayne Van Ness No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 157 pounds PJ Duke No. 4 (4) No. 4 (4) No. 5 (6) 165 pounds Mitchell Mesenbrink No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 174 pounds Levi Haines No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 184 pounds Rocco Welsh No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 197 pounds Josh Barr No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 285 pounds Cole Mirasola No. 5 (8) No. 6 (12) No. 5 (9)

What changed for Penn State in the media rankings this week?

Mirasola was the biggest benefactor this week. He upset Ohio State’s Nick Feldman, which puts his new ranking inside of the All-American threshold across the board.

“Cole Mirasola moves to #5 after defeating #6 Nick Feldman,” Jon Kozak writes for FLO. “Despite wins over #3 AJ Ferrari, Feldman drops to #6 because of losses on the year to #4 Taye Ghadiali and Mirasola. Mirasola is kept from rising higher because of losses on the year to Ghadiali, #7 Christian Carroll, and #10 Nathan Taylor. Though Carroll defeated Taye Ghadiali and Cole Mirasola this year, Carroll’s losses to Koy Hopke, Jimmy Mullen, and Nick Feldman keep him at the #7 spot.”

Marcus Blaze also moved up to No. 2 across the board after beating the previous holder of that spot, Ohio State’s Ben Davino, by decision, 3-2, in a tight 133-pound dual meet matchup last Friday night. The Nittany Lion scored a reversal in tiebreaker two to win the bout.

Looking ahead to the Penn State weekend

Penn State seeks its 86th consecutive dual meet triumph when it takes on Princeton Friday to close out the 2025-2026 regular season. The Tigers will bring only a couple of ranked wrestlers to town. No. 12 125-pound sophomore Marc-Anthony McGowan, followed by No. 14 149-pound junior Eligh Rivera. The match starts at 7 p.m. ET. BTN+ will stream is exclusively.