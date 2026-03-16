Pair of Penn State wrestling commits earn their latest state titles

Penn State news, notes, and updates for March 16 include more Nittany Lion wrestling recruits winning state titles and more. Class of 2026 signee Jayden James finished out his perfect prep wrestling career by winning another NJSIAA title. The future member of head coach Cael Sanderson’s program beat Ryan Gavrish of St. John Vianney by fall in the finals. He is 74-0 over the last two seasons and a back-to-back state champ. Only one of his matches at this year’s Garden State tournament lasted into the second period. And, every win but one during his senior season came either via technical fall or a pin.

“I took third as a freshman, second as a sophomore and then won the last two years, so those two first years were important to grow as a wrestler and as a person,” James told NJ.com. “So it’s been up and down for sure, but it’s made me a better person and wrestler throughout it.

“I’m just excited to keep getting better at wrestling. I have friends out there already and looking to become part of the number one team in the country and just keep getting better at wrestling.”

James comes to Penn State as one of the top recruits in the country. He projects to wrestle in the upperweights, though where exactly he might fit into the lineup is not yet clear.

Elsewhere, Class of 2027 Perrysburg commit Grey Burnett won his third Ohio state title in as many years. In this year’s finals, he took out Dublin Coffman wrestler Tommy Wurster 4-1 in the 126-pound final.

Burnett (Ohio) and James (NJ) join PA Class of 2027 commit Landon Sidun and 2026 signee Elijah Brown as the Lions’ state champs. The latter two won theirs in Pennsylvania.

Penn State headlines of the day

Penn State emerging as team to beat with four-star cornerback: Snyder, BWI



A Guide to Penn State’s New-Look Safety Room in 2026: Carr, BWI



Penn State wrestler Rocco Welsh believes something must change at nationals following Big Ten title; what is it?: Pickel, BWI



Stability in the Secondary: A Guide to Penn State’s Cornerbacks Under Terry Smith: Carr, BWI



DeShawn Hall shares lengthy spring visit schedule and growing relationship with Penn State staff: Snyder, BWI



Penn State wrestling signee Elijah Brown is ready to join the Lions, talks Pitt decommit, and more: ‘I’m just excited’: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“I think as the days went on, weeks went on, I just started to have higher aspirations and higher goals. And I was just kind of thinking, if I want to be the best, I have to go where the best wrestlers are. So that automatically put Penn State at the top of my list.

“Once I decommitted, they kind of reached out. And I figured it was kind of just a no-brainer to get up there. I love the staff. I love just everything about it. I’m just super excited to go up there.”

PSU westling signee Elijah Brown on decommitting from Pitt to eventually sign with the Nittany Lions.





