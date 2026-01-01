Penn State 2025 receivers coach Marques Hagans will be at a different Big Ten school in 2026: Report

Penn State receivers coach Marques Hagans will not be a part of Matt Campbell’s first staff. He is the latest Nittany Lions assistant to find a new job for the 2026 season. Hagans will be an assistant wide receivers coach at Michigan, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports.

Hagans, a Virginia alum, left the Cavaliers, which is the only program he’s ever coached for at the college level, to join James Franklin’s Penn State staff as the receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator in 2023. His tenure will be remembered for a mixed bag of results. There were transfer portal and recruiting wins, and also some fine individual moments. But, overall, his position group failed to take the next step over his three years in State College, which is part of the reason that Franklin is now with the Hokies.

“You have to be able to coach and you have to be able to recruit,” Franklin said upon hiring Hagans in 2023. “Some staffs are built where this guy is only going to coach and not recruit or this guy is going to be the recruiter and maybe not the coach. And I’ve never believed that. I believe, you know, your staff, you need to put it together where everybody is pulling their weight in both areas and then obviously, you know, we have to take advantage of people’s strengths and backgrounds.

“I’m looking for us to develop and recruit a room that people in our conference are fearful of, and also on a national scale, as well.”

That never turned out to be the case for Penn State under Hagans, however. It is not yet clear how new head coach Matt Campbell will replace him.

Campbell is now at Penn State. What will happen next? We’re tracking it all, from staff changes to transfer portal news, recruiting, and more! Not a subscriber? Join today by clicking here. A BWI subscription gets you access to:

–Premium insight and intel from Sean Fitz, Nate Bauer, Ryan Snyder, Thomas Frank Carr, and Greg Pickel



—Access to the subscriber-exclusive Lions Den message board.



–Reporting from the On3 national college football team. It includes Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, Andy Staples, Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, and more!



–Dedicated recruiting coverage from the likes of Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, Adam Gorney, Sam Spiegelman, Greg Smith, and the rest of the Rivals team.



And a whole lot more. Sign up today by clicking here to see our best available offer.