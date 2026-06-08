Penn State’s 2027 class holds steady inside Rivals Top 20 with latest verbals

The Class of 2027 continued to take shape under new Penn State head coach Matt Campbell on Monday. Following the first full official visit weekend of his tenure with the Nittany Lions, the program picked up commitments from Louisiana long snapper Clayton Powell and North Carolina safety Caleb Cooper.

With the additions, Penn State increased its Class of 2027 commitment list to 22 names. It is now tied for third nationally in class size, trailing only Minnesota’s 26 pledges and Florida’s 23.

In the updated Rivals 2027 Football Team Recruiting Rankings, meanwhile, the Nittany Lions sit at No. 18. They currently hold a team score of 89.608, just behind Virginia Tech (89.662) and ahead of Nebraska (89.583). Penn State’s average prospect rating for the full class is an 88.05, good for 24th nationally, with Alabama’s 88.06 just ahead and South Carolina’s 87.95 just behind.

In the Big Ten, Penn State is holding steady at No. 6 in the conference, with Ohio State leading the way (No. 7 nationally), followed by Southern Cal (No. 8), Oregon (No. 9), Michigan (No. 10), and UCLA (No. 12).

Cooper credits Penn State visit as commitment influence

Hailing his experience at Penn State this past weekend, Cooper credited the influence of the coaching staff, the environment, and his new recruiting classmates in his decision.

“I was with all the commits and all the recruits. We went out and did a couple of recruiting trips together, but also, at night, when the day was kind of over, we did some stuff together,” Cooper told BWI’s Ryan Snyder. “But I was around everyone, the guys who were interested and the committed guys as well. Will Wood is a great person to be around. Jamir Dean, Chu [Odoh], Aiden Gibson, Stan Montgomery. I was legitimately with everybody. Ryan Robbins, Blake Betton, a ton of guys.”

In the Nittany Lions’ class, Cooper ranks 18th among committed prospects, carrying the No. 741 national ranking, a three-star rating, and an individual score of 86.47. Powell, meanwhile, ranks No. 1,805 nationally but fourth at his position, also with a three-star rating and an individual score of 80.0.

A rankings system instituted to continuously reflect the shifting barometer of national class size, the Rivals Industry Football Team Recruiting Rankings currently use 12 commitments in the formula.

Along with combining individual player and team rankings from the major recruiting services, the system compiles each school’s highest-rated commitments to create a rolling average among Power Four programs.

Also unique to the system, the team rankings eliminate bonus points for having more commitments than other programs, reducing the built-in advantages of significantly larger class sizes. The model doesn’t disproportionately weight a program’s handful of top commitments and more accurately represents the overall talent and depth of a class.

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