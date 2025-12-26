Penn State adding former Matt Campbell player, staffer Justin Cummings-Morrow in key recruiting role, On3 reports
Penn State is adding another former Iowa State staffer to Matt Campbell’s first staff. On3’s Pete Nakos reports that Justin Cummings-Morrow will “now join Matt Campbell at Penn State in a high-level role within the recruiting department,” citing sources. It’s unclear exactly what his role will be. Cummings-Morrow was set to leave Connecticut to follow former Huskies head coach Jim Mora to Colorado State as his Chief of Staff. At UCONN, he was Mora’s Executive Director of Football and Recruiting.
“Cummings-Morrow joined the UConn football program in the spring of 2023 as the team’s director of football operations,” his program bio reads. “He coordinates the annual football budget with the athletic administration as well as supervising all team travel during the season. He also serves as the on-campus housing liaison and as the liaison with human resources on all hiring search committees for the team. Works with the athletic communication office to coordinate all media requests for the coaching staff and players.”
Cummings-Morrow previously worked for Campbell in Ames from 2016-2020 before leaving the Cyclones for a job at Youngstown State. He is a Toledo graduate who played under Campbell when the new leader of the Lions was the head coach of the Rockets.
A look at Matt Campbell’s first Penn State staff so far
Cummings-Morrow is the latest addition to Campbell’s first Penn State staff. The rest of the list is below:
Coaches
Taylor Mouser – offensive coordinator/tight ends coach – official
Ryan Clanton – offensive line coach – official
Deon Broomfield – secondary – official
Terry Smith – associate head coach, position TBD – official
Noah Pauley – wide receivers coach – official
Jake Waters – quarterbacks coach – official
Off-field staff and analysts
Greg Brabenec – Chief of Staff – official
Aaron Hillmann – Director of Sports Performance Operations – official
Reid Kagy – Head Strength and Conditioning Coach – official
Brandon Pietrzyk – Assistant strength and conditioning coach – official
Recruiting and NIL staff
Derek Hoodjer – General manager – official
Jack Griffith – Assistant general manager – official
Trent Slattenow – Director of Scouting – official
Justin Cummings-Morrow – role TBD