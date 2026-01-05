Penn State adding Iowa State defensive lineman Alijah Carnell via the transfer portal

Penn State is adding former Iowa State defensive lineman Alijah Carnell. The former Cyclone announced his commitment on Monday after wrapping up an official visit to State College. A Las Vegas native who played at powerhouse high school program Bishop Gorman, Carnell has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He stands 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, and totaled all 123 of his snaps during the 2025 season at defensive tackle, per PFF. He turned those into six tackles. However, he could line up inside or outside with the Nittany Lions.

“Alijah Carnell is a guy that can bump inside and out, played at Utah last year, played down the stretch, (there) are flashes of some elite football in his career coming forward,” new Penn State coach Matt Campbell said last summer while still in Ames. “I think you’ll see that of Alijah. He can play both inside and out, so I think he’s another guy that gives you flexibility. Alijah’s almost 305 (pounds) and a guy that can go inside and outside and do some things with his length and size. We’re excited and I think there’s multiplicity there.”

Carnell took 25 snaps as a freshman. He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

