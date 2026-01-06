Penn State Adds 20 Transfers: What the Portal Flood Really Means

The Penn State football team’s second phase of radical transformation began this past weekend with dozens of players visiting campus, many of them former Iowa State players. On today’s BWI Live Show, we’ll try to sort through the flood of information and make sense of it all for Penn State fans. We’ll discuss the names you need to know from the Iowa State transfer list, the players visiting and committing who aren’t former Cylcones, plus the latest from the defensive coach reset.

Penn State Portal additions

There’s no other place to start today than to discuss the Penn State portal additions flooding in from Ames, IA. Penn State added 19 former Cyclones to the roster in the last three days. Should fans be worried about the number of Big 12 players taking a step up in competition to the highest level of the Big Ten? We’ll discuss the nuance of the situation and what to make of the additions.

Of course, not every player will come from Iowa. There are plenty of other players on campus this weekend, and we’ll discuss some of the names to know, including Keanu Williams, who committed to the program from UCLA on Monday night.

Some fans are concerned that the team isn’t aggressive enough in targeting “star” players in the portal. Is that true, and if so, why? Athletic director Pat Kraft set out a vision and a large sum of money for the team to use. Do we think they’re using it?

Portal retention and departures

In the midst of that, several key players on the Penn State roster also made decisions about their futures. We’ll discuss the impact of Amare Campbell’s departure from the program and Malachi Goodman’s stay on board. Of course, Tyseer Denmark also decided to stay, so we’ll factor that into the list of players who have decided since the last time we sat down for a show.

Finally, we’ll review the coaching news from the last several days, which finally gave fans clarity on the defensive staff. We’ll discuss what we’ve learned about defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe and how he fits into the plan going forward with the rumors of another defenisve line coach joining the staff. We’ll also address the same situation at linebacker with former Cincinnati defensive coordiantor Tyson Veidt joining the staff that already includes Dan Connor as linebackers coach.

Finally, what’s the latest update on the running backs coach? We’ll give you the news you need to know about the pursuit of the next RB coach. Join the show at 10 a.m. to discuss all of that and more!