Penn State adds alum Steven Gonzalez, Iowa State product Chase Allen, to Matt Campbell's first Nittany Lions staff

Penn State coach Matt Campbell is adding a letterman from his old school and one from his current one to his staff. Former Nittany Lions offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez is joining the Lions as a recruiting assistant. His official title is recruiting assistant. And, onetime Iowa State tight end Chase Allen is now in State College as a quality control assistant.

Both come to town after spending some time playing in the UFL. Gonzalez spent the last three seasons playing with the St. Louis Battlehawks. He was an All-UFL selection in 2025. Allen, meanwhile, was with the team in 2025, as well. He caught two passes for 11 yards over nine games.

Gonzalez entered the pros in 2020. He went undrafted and had brief stints with the Arizona Cardinals that same year and with Buffalo in 2021. Allen went undrafted in 2022 and spent time with the Chicago Bears. While with the Cyclones, he caught 74 passes for 810 yards and six touchdowns over 59 career games and five seasons in Ames. He was a four-time second-team All-Big 12 selection. Gonzalez was an All-Big Ten second-team selection in 2019 as a senior after starting all 13 games that year at left guard. He started every game there in 2018, as well, en route to honorable mention all-conference honors. The former Penn State blocker was a full-time starter in 2017, as well.

By our count, the Penn State staff directory now lists seven Lions lettermen on Campbell’s first staff. There are numerous former Iowa State staffers and players, as well.

Penn State continues spring practice on Saturday. Drills kicked off back on Tuesday. They conclude with the Blue-White game on Sat., April 25. A start time for the event is not yet out.

“I do think every year is still different in football, and there’s — especially with the turnover now in rosters from year to year and certainly sometimes coaching staffs, that I am a believer that you always start back over at square one and rebuild your way through it,” Campbell said on Tuesday. “I think, even as a head coach, you’re always self-reflecting what went well, what didn’t go well? How do we be better, and what does this team need?

“I think every year, even in a spring practice setting, every year it’s going to look a little different just based on where you’re at. I don’t think it’s so foreign to me in terms of starting back over, but I do think aligning everybody, making sure we’re slow and right right now. Where do drills go, where does the offense go, [and] where does the defense go? All of those things are certainly unique and new. So slow and right is really the process for us.”