Penn State adds another former Iowa State starter in defensive lineman Ikenna Ezeogu

Penn State football is adding another former Iowa State starter to Matt Campbell’s first Nittany Lions roster. After four seasons in Ames, defensive lineman Ikenna Ezeogu is coming to State College for his final collegiate season. The Blue Springs, Mo., native shared his intentions to enter the transfer portal back in late December and did so when it officially opened on Jan. 2. He never announced a commitment. But, he now appears in the Penn State online directory.

Ezeogu rejoining Campbell at his new school is no surprise. Speaking with reporters in Ames back in November, he discussed the culture his former and now current head coach creates.

“This is a different culture, I would say, at Iowa State,” Ezeogu said, per BWI sister site Cyclone Report. “We don’t just point the finger at anybody. At the end of the day, like I said earlier, we look to ourselves and try to see what we can do better. And I feel like that’s happening all around this team. Like you got guys staying later, guys coming earlier, guys doing more things to help the team get a W on Saturday.”

Get to know new Penn State commit Ikenna Ezeogu

Ezeogu was technically a defensive end in retired Iowa State defensive coordinator Jon Heacock’s 3-3-5 defense. But, with D’Anton Lynn expected to run a defense featuring four defensive linemen, Ezeogu will likely move inside, though outside work remains a possibility.

After signing as a Rivals Industry Rankings three-star recruit and redshirting in 2022, Ezeogu earned a second-team role in 2023 before becoming a more prominent part of the rotation, which included his first start, in 2024. In 2025, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive lineman had his best season to date. While starting in all 12 games, Ezeogu tallied 25 tackles (three for loss), a sack, and seven quarterback hurries over 566 snaps. All were career highs.

