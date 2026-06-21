Penn State adds commitment from four-star linebacker Case Alexander

Penn State has picked up another 2027 commitment, this time adding four-star linebacker Case Alexander from Washington, Okla. Alexander announced his decision after back-to-back official visits to finalists Penn State and Oklahoma.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Alexander is not only the younger brother of redshirt sophomore tight end Cooper Alexander, but he’s also the son of former Pro Bowl tight end Stephen Alexander, who attended Oklahoma and played nine seasons in the NFL. His family’s ties to the Sooners led many to believe that Oklahoma would be the team to beat early in his recruitment, but the family’s relationship with Matt Campbell and his staff, combined with the move to a major program like Penn State, proved to be appealing.

Once Alexander and his family were able to visit Penn State at the end of January, and then again in April, that’s when it started to become clear that the Nittany Lions were emerging as the team to beat. A follow-up official visit to Penn State earlier this month ultimately sealed the deal.

“Some great people and they definitely put relationships first,” Alexander told Steve Wiltfong back in January. “They do things the right way.”

During his junior season, Alexander totaled 88 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks. In three seasons, he’s totaled 276 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, eight sacks, six interceptions, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

“Case Alexander is a very good two-way player out of Oklahoma,” said Rivals Scouting Director Charles Power. “I think he has Power Four potential as either a linebacker or a tight end. We project him as a linebacker, but we always love seeing two-way players at these positions. I think he’s one of the more instinctive and refined linebackers that we watched in this cycle, and it’s a really good linebacker year. In prior years, Alexander would probably be even higher among the linebacker group.

“I really like Case Alexander as a prospect and he’s a significant outlier for Rivals at the moment. He’s instinctive, he’s smart and he runs well. Case always finds ways to make plays. He’s always around the ball, and we love his playmaking abilities on offense as well. It also doesn’t hurt that his father was a former Pro Bowl tight end, so he has NFL bloodlines.”

Alexander is ranked No. 123 nationally in the Rivals300. He’s the 11th-ranked linebacker and No. 5 overall in Oklahoma for his class. The Industry Rankings, which combine Rivals with 247Sports and ESPN, place him at No. 312 nationally, No. 26 at the linebacker position and seventh overall in Oklahoma.