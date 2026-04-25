Penn State adds commitment from in-state OT Ryan Robbins

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Upper Saint Clair offensive tackle Ryan Robbins originally planned on taking his recruitment into the summer. The three-star prospect had a final three of Ohio State, Penn State and Virginia Tech, with official visits to all three scheduled for June. But his low-key recruitment came to an end on Saturday.

Robbins announced that he’ll stay in-state and play for Penn State, becoming the 12th member of Matt Campbell’s initial full recruiting class in Happy Valley. He’s the third offensive line commitment for the Nittany Lions, joining Pittsburgh Central Catholic’s Jon Sassic and Maryland guard Owen Reilly.

“I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to play for such a great program and coaching staff,” Robbins told BWI.

The 6-foot-7, 280-pound prospect was a Pennsylvania Class 5A All-State selection in 2025 and earned All-Conference honors in the Allegheny Six as a junior. He is the No. 59 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 23 prospect in Pennsylvania in the Class of 2027 according to the Rivals rankings. Indiana, Nebraska, N.C. State and Pittsburgh were among his other offers before his commitment.

Robbins is part of one of the most athletic families to come through Upper Saint Clair. His father, Tim, was an offensive lineman at Pittsburgh in the 1990s, while his mother, Kim, was a star basketball player at Virginia Tech. His older sister and brother were both 1,000-point scorers in high school and went on to play Division I basketball. Older brother Tyler Robbins was a freshman on the Miami University team that went undefeated in the 2025-2026 regular season and won a game in the NCAA tournament this spring.

Ryan Robbins is a standout on the basketball court as well. He was the 2025-2026 Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 15.2 points and 11.2 rebounds per game as Upper Saint Clair won its third straight WPIAL championship.

Penn State’s Ryan Clanton is a big part of Robbins’ decision

Penn State offensive line coach Ryan Clanton touched base when he arrived in December and offered in mid-February. Rollins camped for the old Nittany Lions staff last summer and attended a game at Beaver Stadium in November, but said that the program’s interest increased following the coaching change.

“He was just very enthusiastic and honest about what he thought about me as a player, and we just had a great conversation,” Robbins said of Clanton. “I was ecstatic, an offer to go to a school like Penn State and play for a team like they are. The staff they brought over and the facilities they have are unbelievable.”

Penn State now has 12 commitments in the Class of 2027 and was ranked 13th nationally in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings coming into the weekend. The Nittany Lions picked up their first commitment in the Class of 2027 on March 28.