Penn State adds commitment from visiting 2026 defender Christian Askew

Kathleen (Ga.) Veterans safety Christian Askew made the trip to Penn State this weekend with a plan. Matt Campbell and his new staff invited the former James Madison signee to check things out, and if all went well, stay a little longer. Askew started his official visit on Friday, and now he’ll move in at University Park for the spring semester.

Askew announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Saturday evening. He’s the 14th high school commitment in the Class of 2026 for Penn State.

“The leadership within the program, especially from Coach Campbell, really stood out to me,” said Askew. “I’ve built a strong relationship with Coach Drop [assistant cornerbacks coach Jordan Lucas], who has consistently been recruiting, supporting me, and building a bond since my junior year. I love the facilities and the campus, and the program continues to improve at a high level. Penn State also offers strong academics and a family-oriented environment, which made it the right place. Coach Campbell for me to grow both as a player and as a man on and off the field.”

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound prospect signed with James Madison during the early signing period, but was released from his paperwork after Bob Chesney took the job at UCLA. He committed to the Dukes back in September. His other offers included Air Force, Army, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Navy, Yale and others. He is the second James Madison signee to flip to the Nittany Lions in the last month, as Virginia wide receiver Ben Whitver did the same in December.

Versatile defender will likely play safety at Penn State

Askew is currently unrated by Rivals and does not carry a rating in the Rivals industry rankings. Penn State currently has the No. 68 class nationally ahead of the second National Signing Day in February. He played both cornerback and safety at Veterans High School, transitioning to safety as a senior. As a junior in 2024, Askew was an All-Region selection after totaling 48 tackles, 15 pass breakups, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He took one of those interceptions back 15 yards for a pick-six.

Can’t keep up with all the twists and turns of the Transfer Portal? Check out the BWI Roster and Portal Hot Board. Want Penn State news sent straight to your inbox? Sign up for our newsletter and never miss a thing!