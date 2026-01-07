Penn State adds former Ohio State running back James Peoples
Penn State has added a second running back in the transfer portal.
Following the addition of former Iowa State Cyclone Carson Hansen on Sunday, the Nittany Lions have now added former Buckeye James Peoples following an official visit to campus, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.
A consensus four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, Peoples earned over a dozen scholarship offers, including Penn State’s former staff. However, he ended up committing to former Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford after just one visit to Columbus in April 2023. Alford then left for Michigan a few weeks after Peoples arrived on campus.
Despite that, Peoples still found a way to get on the field his freshman year, playing in eight games. He then played in all 14 games for the Buckeyes this season, although his snaps decreased in the second half of the season as freshman Bo Jackson steadily emerged as Ohio State’s top back. Combined, he finished with 541 yards rushing on 110 carries, scoring five touchdowns. PFF gave Peoples a respectable grade of 76.2 for his efforts this past season.
Since he never redshirted, Peoples has three years to play two with the Nittany Lions, although it’s unlikely that will happen barring an injury.
As of now, Hansen and Peoples are expected to be joined by running back Quinton Martin next season, who’s coming off a 100+ yard performance in the Pinstripe Bowl. Freshman backs Tikey Hayes and Jabree Coleman haven’t announced anything yet regarding their status.
Who has Penn State picked up in the transfer portal so far?
Here are the 24 new Penn State players as of 7:12 p.m. ET on Jan. 6:
Non-Iowa State transfers
DT Keanu Williams – UCLA
DE Alexander McPherson – Colorado
DE Armstrong Nnodim – Oklahoma State
RB James Peoples – Ohio State
Iowa State transfers
QB Rocco Becht
QB Alex Manske
Wide receiver Chance Sowell
WR Zay Robinson
TE Gabe Burkle
TE Ben Brahmer
OT Kuol Kuol
OL Trevor Buhr
Linebacker Caleb Bacon
LB Cael Brezina
LB Kooper Ebel
DB Hunter Sowell