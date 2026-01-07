Penn State adds former Ohio State running back James Peoples

Penn State has added a second running back in the transfer portal.

Following the addition of former Iowa State Cyclone Carson Hansen on Sunday, the Nittany Lions have now added former Buckeye James Peoples following an official visit to campus, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

A consensus four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, Peoples earned over a dozen scholarship offers, including Penn State’s former staff. However, he ended up committing to former Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford after just one visit to Columbus in April 2023. Alford then left for Michigan a few weeks after Peoples arrived on campus.

Despite that, Peoples still found a way to get on the field his freshman year, playing in eight games. He then played in all 14 games for the Buckeyes this season, although his snaps decreased in the second half of the season as freshman Bo Jackson steadily emerged as Ohio State’s top back. Combined, he finished with 541 yards rushing on 110 carries, scoring five touchdowns. PFF gave Peoples a respectable grade of 76.2 for his efforts this past season.

Since he never redshirted, Peoples has three years to play two with the Nittany Lions, although it’s unlikely that will happen barring an injury.

As of now, Hansen and Peoples are expected to be joined by running back Quinton Martin next season, who’s coming off a 100+ yard performance in the Pinstripe Bowl. Freshman backs Tikey Hayes and Jabree Coleman haven’t announced anything yet regarding their status.

Who has Penn State picked up in the transfer portal so far?

Here are the 24 new Penn State players as of 7:12 p.m. ET on Jan. 6:

Non-Iowa State transfers

DT Keanu Williams – UCLA

DE Alexander McPherson – Colorado

DE Armstrong Nnodim – Oklahoma State

RB James Peoples – Ohio State

Iowa State transfers

QB Rocco Becht

QB Alex Manske

RB Carson Hansen

WR Brett Eskildsen

WR Karon Brookins

Wide receiver Chance Sowell

WR Zay Robinson

TE Gabe Burkle

TE Ben Brahmer

OL Will Tompkins

OT Kuol Kuol

OL Trevor Buhr

DL Alijah Carnell

Linebacker Caleb Bacon

LB Cael Brezina

LB Kooper Ebel

DB Hunter Sowell

S Jamison Patton

S Marcus Neal Jr.

OL Vaea Ikakoula