Penn State adds former Iowa State linebacker Cael Brezina

Former Iowa State linebacker Cael Brezina made the trip to Penn State as the transfer portal window opened this weekend. He liked it so much that he decided to stick around.

Brezina is the latest transfer portal addition for Matt Campbell and the Nittany Lions. He’ll be a true junior this fall for the Nittany Lions. He made 29 tackles and one forced fumble in 328 snaps across all 12 games in 2025 and emerged as a starter following an injury to Will McLaughlin. Brezina had the third-highest grade on the Cyclones’ defense among those who played more than five games, earning a 72.7 overall rating, according to PFF. That number included a team-best 82.7 tackling grade.

The Downers Grove, Illinois, native was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2024 and the No. 97 linebacker nationally. He made seven starts as a true freshman in 2024, finishing his first year in Ames with 22 tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in the Pop Tarts Bowl against Miami.

Brezina a versatile piece for Penn State’s new defense

Brezina started for the Cyclones at Sam, but played all three linebacker spots in Iowa State’s 3-3-5 defense last season. As the staff transitions to a new scheme at Penn State under new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, that kind of versatility will come in handy.

“At this point, man, I’ve played all of them, which I think I’m smart enough to kind of work through it all,” he said during the season. “And between last year and this year, I’ve played all of them now. And I feel comfortable moving around wherever. And I’m glad that the coaches have put us in a good position, switching us around, and we found good spots now. But I think it’s a good move.”

Though he battled injuries as a true freshman, Brezina was among the young Cyclones who flashed on defense over the last two years.

“I think I saw maturity,” former Iowa State linebackers coach Colby Kratch said of Brezina. “Like, that guy went out there in his first game against Iowa and he communicated really well. He played fast. He played physical. And I think he’s grown a ton, too. And he’s still, in our eyes, he’s still young. Like, he missed some time last year with some injuries. And he’s been growing. But that guy’s been doing a great job all fall camp. I’m excited to see what the season has for Cael moving forward.”

