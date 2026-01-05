Penn State adds former Iowa State WR Karon Brookins out of transfer portal

Penn State has picked up a commitment from former Iowa State wide receiver Karon Brookins.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, Blue White Illustrated was able to confirm that Brookins will start an official visit to Penn State beginning tomorrow, Jan. 3. We’re told it’s the only visit he has set at the moment.

A South Jersey native, Brookins made a name for himself at Timber Creek High School in Sicklerville, hauling in 32 receptions for 575 yards and seven touchdowns during his junior season. He transferred to Winslow Twp. ahead of his senior season to play for former Penn State running back Bill Belton. However, he was forced to sit out his final season.

Brookins earned an offer from Iowa State in March 2024, and the Cyclones were one of 16 schools that offered throughout his prep career. Other notable schools included Boston College, Pitt, Syracuse and West Virginia. Iowa State was the only official visit he took, committing to Campbell and his staff before leaving that weekend.

Penn State has lost five wide receivers to the transfer portal so far, including underclassmen Jeff Exinor and Josiah Brown. Freshman wide receiver Koby Howard announced that he’ll be staying, as did redshirt freshman Peter Gonzalaz. The Nittany Lions also added former Iowa State receiver Brett Eskildsen on Sunday.