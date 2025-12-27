Penn State adds former JMU signee Ben Whitver to 2026 class: 'It's always been one of my dream schools'

Penn State added a familiar name to its Class of 2026 Saturday afternoon, locking up a commitment from Virginia wide receiver and former James Madison signee Ben Whitver.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Whitver is no stranger to State College, visiting four times in a five-month span in 2024. The Powhatan prospect also earned an offer from the previous staff, but with Jahsiear Rogers, Lavar Keys and Jerquaden Guilford all committing early, Whitver’s recruitment was never quite able to pick up speed.

Now, he’s been given a second chance to play for the program he always wanted to be a part of.

“To be honest with you, it’s always been one of my dream schools. It’s surreal to have this opportunity to go there and play the sport that I love,” Whitver said.

A four-year starter, Whitver played alongside Penn State tight end Matt Henderson his first three seasons. He put up some excellent totals this season, finishing with 58 receptions for 961 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

For his career, Whitver finished third all-time for career receptions in Virginia with 209. He’s also the all-time leader in career receiving yards in the state with 3,501. Whitver also had 35 receiving touchdowns.

At the Baltimore Under Armour Camp in June 2025, Whitver ran a laser-timed 4.49-second 40. He also had a 9-foot, 8-inch broad jump. He put up similar numbers at Penn State the year prior, running a 4.5-second 40 at Penn State’s Whiteout Camp in July 2024.

Throughout his recruitment, Whitver totaled 14 scholarship offers. He took official visits to Buffalo and Liberty early this past June and eventually committed to Bob Chesney and his staff at JMU following his official visit to Harrisonburg, June 13-15.

A three-star prospect, Whitver is now the 10th player to join Penn State’s Class of 2026 after signing just two in the early signing period. Matt Campbell and his staff have added seven players so far from Iowa State’s class.

Just before Christmas, the Nittany Lions added offensive linemen Pete Eglitis and Mason Bandhauer on Dec. 23. The following day, linebacker Keian Kaiser joined the class.