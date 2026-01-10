Skip to main content
Penn State
Penn State adds former West Virginia defender Chris Fileppo via the transfer portal

Greg Pickel

Penn State football has landed a commitment from former West Virginia defender Chris Fileppo via the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Doylestown, Pa., La Salle College product spent one season with the Mountaineers. He totaled 12 tackles over 12 games and 104 snaps for the Mountaineers. A nickelback at WVU, he is expected to play linebacker for the Nittany Lions.

“I think Chris can be a great player. Still obviously young, first reps in a live game,” defensive coordinator Zac Alley said back in West Virginia after Fileppo played in the Big 12 school’s season opener.

Penn State portal breakdown

So far, the majority of incoming commitments have come from Campbell’s old school. Former Iowa State players account for 22 of the 33 additions so far. The full group is below:

Non-Iowa State transfers

DT Keanu Williams – UCLA
DE Alexander McPherson – Colorado
DE Armstrong Nnodim – Oklahoma State
RB James Peoples – Ohio State
OL Hunter Albright – St. Francis (PA) (walk-on)
DL Dallas Vakalahi – Utah
CB Omarion Davis – Boston College
DT Siale Taupaki – UCLA
CB Ibn McDaniels – Syracuse
OL Brock Riker – Texas State
LB Chris Fileppo  – West Virginia

Iowa State transfers

QB Rocco Becht
QB Alex Manske

RB Carson Hansen

WR Brett Eskildsen
WR Karon Brookins
Wide receiver Chance Sowell
WR Zay Robinson

TE Gabe Burkle
TE Ben Brahmer
Tight end Cooper Alexander

OL Will Tompkins
OT Kuol Kuol
OL Trevor Buhr
OL Vaea Ikakoula

DL Alijah Carnell

LB Cael Brezina
Linebacker Caleb Bacon
LB Kooper Ebel

DB Hunter Sowell

Jamison Patton
Marcus Neal Jr.
Which Penn State players have moved on?

The full list of 49, plus the destinations for those who already know where they are going, is below:

Quarterback:

Bekkem Kritza

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Jaxon Smolik

Running Back

Cam WallaceReturning to Penn State for the 2026 season.

Corey Smith

Jabree Coleman

Wide receiver

Aaron Enterline

Anthony Ivey

Kaden Saunders – Leaving for Southern Miss

Jeff Exinor – Leaving for Virginia Tech

Josiah Brown

Tyseer Denmark

Matthew Outten

Tight End

Joey Schlaffer – Leaving Penn State for Temple

Luke Reynolds

Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech

Andrew Olesh

Offensive Line

TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida

Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty

J’Ven Williams

Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU for Florida

Brady O’Hara

Michael Troutman

Defensive End

Chaz ColemanLeaving for Tennessee

Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech

Zuriah Fisher – Leaving for USC

Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina

Cortez Harris

Mylachi Williams

Defensive Tackle

Xavier Gilliam – Leaving for Tennessee

Sam Siafa

Owen Wafle – Leaving for Duke

Kaleb Artis

Randy Adirika

Linebacker

Kari Jackson

Keon Wylie – Leaving for Virginia Tech

Anthony Speca – Leaving for Purdue

DaKaari Nelson

Amare Campbell – Leaving for Tennessee

Cornerback:

AJ Harris

Elliot Washington II – Leaving for Clemson

Kenny Woseley

Safety

Braz Thomas

Karson Kiesewetter

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

King Mack – Leaving for N.C. State

Kolin Dinkins – Leaving for Temple

Dejuan LaneLeaving for Tennessee

Lamont Payne Jr.