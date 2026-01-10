Penn State adds former West Virginia defender Chris Fileppo via the transfer portal
Penn State football has landed a commitment from former West Virginia defender Chris Fileppo via the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Doylestown, Pa., La Salle College product spent one season with the Mountaineers. He totaled 12 tackles over 12 games and 104 snaps for the Mountaineers. A nickelback at WVU, he is expected to play linebacker for the Nittany Lions.
“I think Chris can be a great player. Still obviously young, first reps in a live game,” defensive coordinator Zac Alley said back in West Virginia after Fileppo played in the Big 12 school’s season opener.
Penn State portal breakdown
So far, the majority of incoming commitments have come from Campbell’s old school. Former Iowa State players account for 22 of the 33 additions so far. The full group is below:
Non-Iowa State transfers
DT Keanu Williams – UCLA
DE Alexander McPherson – Colorado
DE Armstrong Nnodim – Oklahoma State
RB James Peoples – Ohio State
OL Hunter Albright – St. Francis (PA) (walk-on)
DL Dallas Vakalahi – Utah
CB Omarion Davis – Boston College
DT Siale Taupaki – UCLA
CB Ibn McDaniels – Syracuse
OL Brock Riker – Texas State
LB Chris Fileppo – West Virginia
Iowa State transfers
QB Rocco Becht
QB Alex Manske
RB Carson Hansen
WR Brett Eskildsen
WR Karon Brookins
Wide receiver Chance Sowell
WR Zay Robinson
Top 10
- 1Live
PORTAL SALE
BWI + On3 + Rivals for 50% OFF
- 2Trending
Two WRs visit Saturday
Learn who here!
- 3Hot
New 2026 RPM
Fitz shares the details.
- 4Breaking
WVU LB commits
PA native Chris Fileppo
- 5
Portal Tracker
Follow all incoming & outgoings
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
TE Gabe Burkle
TE Ben Brahmer
Tight end Cooper Alexander
OL Will Tompkins
OT Kuol Kuol
OL Trevor Buhr
OL Vaea Ikakoula
DL Alijah Carnell
LB Cael Brezina
Linebacker Caleb Bacon
LB Kooper Ebel
DB Hunter Sowell
S Jamison Patton
S Marcus Neal Jr.
S Chris Fileppo
Which Penn State players have moved on?
The full list of 49, plus the destinations for those who already know where they are going, is below:
Quarterback:
Running Back
Cam Wallace – Returning to Penn State for the 2026 season.
Wide receiver
Kaden Saunders – Leaving for Southern Miss
Jeff Exinor – Leaving for Virginia Tech
Tight End
Joey Schlaffer – Leaving Penn State for Temple
Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech
Offensive Line
TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida
Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty
Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU for Florida
Defensive End
Chaz Coleman – Leaving for Tennessee
Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech
Zuriah Fisher – Leaving for USC
Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina
Defensive Tackle
Xavier Gilliam – Leaving for Tennessee
Sam Siafa
Owen Wafle – Leaving for Duke
Linebacker
Keon Wylie – Leaving for Virginia Tech
Anthony Speca – Leaving for Purdue
Amare Campbell – Leaving for Tennessee
Cornerback:
Elliot Washington II – Leaving for Clemson
Safety
King Mack – Leaving for N.C. State
Kolin Dinkins – Leaving for Temple
Dejuan Lane – Leaving for Tennessee
Lamont Payne Jr.