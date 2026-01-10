Penn State adds former West Virginia defender Chris Fileppo via the transfer portal

Penn State football has landed a commitment from former West Virginia defender Chris Fileppo via the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Doylestown, Pa., La Salle College product spent one season with the Mountaineers. He totaled 12 tackles over 12 games and 104 snaps for the Mountaineers. A nickelback at WVU, he is expected to play linebacker for the Nittany Lions.

“I think Chris can be a great player. Still obviously young, first reps in a live game,” defensive coordinator Zac Alley said back in West Virginia after Fileppo played in the Big 12 school’s season opener.

Penn State portal breakdown

So far, the majority of incoming commitments have come from Campbell’s old school. Former Iowa State players account for 22 of the 33 additions so far. The full group is below:

Non-Iowa State transfers

DT Keanu Williams – UCLA

DE Alexander McPherson – Colorado

DE Armstrong Nnodim – Oklahoma State

RB James Peoples – Ohio State

OL Hunter Albright – St. Francis (PA) (walk-on)

DL Dallas Vakalahi – Utah

CB Omarion Davis – Boston College

DT Siale Taupaki – UCLA

CB Ibn McDaniels – Syracuse

OL Brock Riker – Texas State

LB Chris Fileppo – West Virginia

Iowa State transfers

QB Rocco Becht

QB Alex Manske



RB Carson Hansen



WR Brett Eskildsen

WR Karon Brookins

Wide receiver Chance Sowell

WR Zay Robinson

TE Gabe Burkle

TE Ben Brahmer

Tight end Cooper Alexander

OL Will Tompkins

OT Kuol Kuol

OL Trevor Buhr

OL Vaea Ikakoula

DL Alijah Carnell



LB Cael Brezina

Linebacker Caleb Bacon

LB Kooper Ebel

DB Hunter Sowell

S Jamison Patton

S Marcus Neal Jr.

Which Penn State players have moved on?

The full list of 49, plus the destinations for those who already know where they are going, is below:

Quarterback:

Bekkem Kritza

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Jaxon Smolik

Running Back

Cam Wallace – Returning to Penn State for the 2026 season.

Corey Smith

Jabree Coleman

Wide receiver

Aaron Enterline

Anthony Ivey

Kaden Saunders – Leaving for Southern Miss

Jeff Exinor – Leaving for Virginia Tech

Josiah Brown

Tyseer Denmark



Matthew Outten

Tight End

Joey Schlaffer – Leaving Penn State for Temple

Luke Reynolds

Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech

Andrew Olesh

Offensive Line

TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida

Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty

J’Ven Williams

Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU for Florida

Brady O’Hara



Michael Troutman

Defensive End

Chaz Coleman – Leaving for Tennessee

Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech

Zuriah Fisher – Leaving for USC

Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina

Cortez Harris

Mylachi Williams

Defensive Tackle

Xavier Gilliam – Leaving for Tennessee

Sam Siafa

Owen Wafle – Leaving for Duke

Kaleb Artis

Randy Adirika

Linebacker

Kari Jackson

Keon Wylie – Leaving for Virginia Tech

Anthony Speca – Leaving for Purdue

DaKaari Nelson

Amare Campbell – Leaving for Tennessee

Cornerback:

AJ Harris

Elliot Washington II – Leaving for Clemson

Kenny Woseley

Safety

Braz Thomas

Karson Kiesewetter

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

King Mack – Leaving for N.C. State

Kolin Dinkins – Leaving for Temple

Dejuan Lane – Leaving for Tennessee



Lamont Payne Jr.