Penn State adds Iowa State OL Will Tompkins

Penn State is adding former Iowa State offensive lineman Will Tompkins via the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle is leaving Ames after his first year in State College. On3’s Hayes Fawcett first reported his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

Tompkins was a Rivals Industry Rankings three-star recruit in the Class of 2025. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman did not register any snaps for the Cyclones his freshman year after suffering a knee injury before the start of the season. He’ll have four seasons of eligibility remaining after using his redshirt.

His official Iowa State bio reads as follows:

“Prepped at Cedar Falls for head coach Brad Remmert … three-star offensive lineman and top-5 player in the state by ESPN and On3 … rated as the nation’s No. 34 offensive tackle by On3 … member of Des Moines Register’s All-Iowa Elite Team … helped the Tigers to the Class 5A playoffs in back-to-back seasons, including a quarterfinal appearance as a junior … blocked for a Cedar Falls offense that produced over 1,900 rush yards and 1,600 pass yards in 2024 … as a junior, Cedar Falls amassed 1,206 passing yards and 2,250 rushing yards with Tompkins on the offensive line … also participated in track & field … picked Iowa State over offers from Northwestern, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and Wisconsin.”

Tompkins is the second former Iowa State player to commit to Penn State on Saturday, joining tight end Ben Brahmer.

