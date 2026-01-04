Penn State adds tight end Gabe Burkle from Iowa State

Penn State has added another tight end to its roster, picking up a commitment from former Iowa State Cyclone Gabe Burkle. Listed at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, Burkle was a redshirt junior this past season, leaving him with just one season remaining.

A native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Burkle was outsnapped by Benjamin Brahmer throughout the 2025 season but still totaled nearly 500 snaps. He also missed a few games with an injury, finishing with 26 receptions for 302 yards and one touchdown. He posted similar stats in 2024, totaling 26 receptions in 14 games with 296 yards receiving and one score.

“Several names from the Iowa State tight end room make sense for Penn State in 2026, but none fit better than soon-to-be senior Gabe Burkle,” wrote BWI’s Thomas Frank Carr following the hiring of Matt Campbell.

“Burkle was ISU’s primary inline blocking tight end last year and was a serviceable player in that role for the Cyclones. Again, part of the value in bringing over veterans is having the experience in the system and a reliable standard of production and performance. Burkle is not a dominant blocker like Khalil Dinkins or Tyler Warren, but he mostly gets the job done.

“More importantly, he fits perfectly with current Penn State tight end Andrew Rappleyea. Rappleyea plays the H-back, or move tight end, which is the joker position that is part fullback, part tight end, and part slot receiver. Rappleyea became the focal point of the team’s passing offense down the stretch and should be a high priority for the staff to try to retain.”

Coming out of Prairie High School, Burkle earned a three-star rating. He earned offers from Indiana, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota and Nebraska.

In addition to Brahmer and Burkle, Penn State has also now added former Iowa State safety Marcus Neal and offensive lineman Will Tompkins to their class.