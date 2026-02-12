Penn State adds new staff members, makes Noah Pauley's departure official as receivers coach search continues

A Penn State football staff directory update shows three newcomers in addition to confirmation that Noah Pauley, who spent about a month and a half in State College as the receivers coach, has left the program. He is expected to be the Green Bay Packers next receivers coach, which will mark his first NFL job.

As head coach Matt Campbell’s search to replace Pauley continues as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Thurs., Feb. 12, a trio of new support staff members is now with the Nittany Lions.

Working in alphabetical order, we’ll start with new assistant strength and conditioning coach Shawn Facione Jr. He spent the 2022-2025 seasons in the same role at LSU. Per his LinkedIn bio, Facione Jr., “assisted in the planning and execution of daily team-based strength and conditioning sessions, coaching technique, intent, and training standards for large roster groups in a high-performance football environment.” He also had a hand in injury rehab and return-to-play practices.

Next on the list is Brad Frandsen. Previously, the creative video coordinator for Iowa State from 2022 to 2025, he was “responsible for production of internal and external videos for the program, as well as social media planning for Cyclone Football,” according to his school bio.

The Gordon, Nebraska, native is the new Director of Football Creative Content at Penn State. Expect him to have a similar role to his one with the Cyclones as a Nittany Lion. Frandsen was not retained as part of the new ISU staff, leading to many well-wishes on social media from current and former players alike about where his next move would take him.

The last newcomer to know is Xavier Jackson. He is now an offensive quality control coach at Penn State. A Nebraska Kearney alum, Jackson spent the 2025 season as a graduate assistant at Iowa State. There, he helped with the running backs.

“His running backs group, led by Abu Sama III and Carson Hansen both averaged better than 5.0 yards per carry and surpassed 700 rushing yards each, becoming the first Cyclone duo since 1975 to each top 700 yards in a single season,” Jackson’s ISU bio says. “Hansen earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors after rushing for a team-high 952 yards in 11 games. The Cyclone rushing attack netted 150 yards in the season’s final seven games, the longest streak for the program since 2008-09.”

See Matt Campbell’s first Nittany Lions staff

As of Thursday morning, nearly 60 people are now listed under Campbell in the Penn State staff directory. You can see the full list below:

Penn State position coaches and coordinators

Terry Smith – associate head coach, cornerbacks* (read more)

Taylor Mouser – offensive coordinator/tight ends coach (Iowa State; read more)

D’Anton Lynn – defensive coordinator (USC; read more)

Justin Lustig – special teams coordinator* (read more)

Ryan Clanton – offensive line coach (Iowa State; read more)

Deon Broomfield – secondary (Iowa State; read more)

Jake Waters – quarterbacks coach (Iowa State; read more)

Ikaika Malloe – defensive line coach (UCLA; read more)

Tyson Veidt – linebackers coach (Cincinnati; read more)

Savon Huggins – running backs coach (Boston College; read more)



Christian Smith – Edge rushers coach (Northwestern; read more)

Analysts​

Dan Connor – assistant linebackers coach*

Jordan Lucas – assistant cornerbacks coach*

Trace McSorley – assistant quarterbacks coach*



Matt Colangelo – assistant special teams coach*



DeOn’Tae Pannell – assistant defensive line coach (Austin Peay)



Sheldon Croney – assistant running backs coach (Central Michigan)

Shawn Collins – quality control for defense (Iowa State)

Beau Freyler – quality control for offense (Iowa State)

Ryan Gent – quality control for offense (Iowa State)



Jake Landry – offensive analyst

Jackson Scott-Brown – Assistant offensive line coach (Iowa State)

Sam Seonbuchner – Assistant tight ends coach (Iowa State)



Rory Walling – Assistant special teams (Iowa State)



Matt Caponi – Senior defensive analyst (North Texas)

Xavier Jackson – Offensive quality control (Iowa State)

Penn State recruiting department​

Derek Hoodjer – General manager (Iowa State)

Jack Griffith – Assistant general manager (Cincinnati)



Will Reimann – Assistant general manager*

Trent Slattenow – Director of Player Personnel (Iowa State)

Kelli Fogt – Director of Football Operations (Iowa State)



Brad Frandsen – Director of Football Creative Content (Iowa State)

Xavier Quigley – Director of College Scouting (Iowa State)

Jace Heacock – Recruiting assistant (Iowa State)

Justin Cummings-Morrow – Recruiting NIL operations (Iowa State)

Alan Zemaitis – Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel*

Naz Oliver – Recruiting Coordinator*

Gabby Mazzie – Recruiting Coordinator*

Nittany Lion administrative and support staff​

Skip Brabenec – Chief of Staff (Iowa State)

Brooke Anderson – Administrative Assistant to Head Coach (Iowa State)

Amber Giese – Assistant AD for Football Player Development (Iowa State)

Jayrone Elliott – Director of Football Player Relations (Iowa State)

Jordan Hill – Director of Player Development*

Angie Hummel – Administrative support assistant*

Jevin Stone – Video Director*

Blake Yunker -Assistant Video Director*

Penn State strength and conditioning staff/medical staff​

Reid Kagy – Director of Football Strength and Conditioning (Iowa State)

Aaron Hillmann – Director of Sports Performance Operations (Iowa State)

Joe Resendez – Director of Football Sports Medicine (Iowa State) (read more)



Brad Solomon – Director of Football Nutrition (Texas)



Jonnee Sulzberger – Assistant football nutrition.

Ben Moortgat – Director of Speed and Performance Science (Iowa State)

Lucas White – Assistant strength and conditioning coach (Iowa State)

Jalyn Baker – Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach (Iowa State)

Brandon Pietrzyk – Associate Director of Football Strength and Conditioning (Iowa State)



Shawn Facione Jr. – Assistant strength and conditioning coach (LSU)

Zach Brigham – Athletic trainer



Sam Lopez – Athletic trainer

Haley Sledge – Athletic trainer