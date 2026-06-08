Penn State adds North Carolina safety Caleb Cooper to its Class of 2027

Penn State has its second commitment following its initial official visit weekend of the summer. Charlotte, N.C., Providence Day School safety Caleb Cooper committed to the Nittany Lions on Monday following a 48-hour trip to State College. The 6-foot, 205-pound Rivals Industry Rankings three-star recruit picked head coach Matt Campbell’s program over the likes of Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, and others. He joins Louisiana long snapper Clayton Powell in committing following time with the Lions’ staff.

Cooper made 97 tackles (five for loss), had six pass breakups, and an interception during his junior season. He also forced two fumbles and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Florida, Ohio State, and Tennessee offered in January and February. However, heading into official visit season, Wisconsin and Virginia Tech emerged as his top options. Cooper had an official visit set to Madison for June 12-14. He was then set to be in Blacksburg the following weekend, June 19-21. Those trips are no longer on the docket.

First-year Penn State safeties coach Deon Broomfield offered Cooper while he and Campbell were still at Iowa State. The senior-to-be put out a top six in March that included Florida, Kentucky, Ohio State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin. SMU was previously involved, as well. Penn State only got into the mix in late May when they set up an official visit with the top-100 safety. But the staff’s longstanding relationship with him led to a commitment after the Lions offered him on Sunday morning.

Penn State now has 22 commitments in its Class of 2027. Cooper is the second safety to commit. He follows New Jersey three-star Jonathan Galette, who pledged to the Lions back in April.

Scouting new Penn State commit Caleb Cooper

BWI film analyst Thomas Frank Carr scouted Cooper last week, leading up to his official visit.

“Cooper is a worthy candidate for the class,” Carr writes. “His game is reminiscent of current Penn State safety Marcus Neal, and Cooper may be a hair faster. That said, there are other safeties to evaluate during the June window, so let’s not settle on a favorite just yet.”

You can read the full evaluation here.

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