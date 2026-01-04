Penn State adds offensive lineman Trevor Buhr from Iowa State

Penn State has added former Iowa State offensive lineman Trevor Buhr following an official visit this weekend. A native of Washington, Mo., Buhr was a redshirt sophomore this past season, giving him two more seasons of eligibility.

A former three-star prospect, Buhr has made 12 starts over the past two seasons, totaling over 1,000 snaps for the Cyclones at left guard. He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention pick in 2025. He missed some time earlier in the season due to a health issue.

“Obviously, Trev was playing really good football,” new Penn State coach Matt Campbell said in August. “He’s sick, you know, and really, that’s it. So, the great thing is this isn’t a long-term thing. The thing that stinks is, man, he’s been doing really well. But the reality is we’ve had about seven guys that we think have been doing really well. So, I don’t think it has a big play.

“All the guys that will be playing have all started a lot of games at the positions they’ll be playing. So, I’m not too concerned on that piece of it. But my bigger concern is for Trev, obviously, just we care about him, and it just didn’t feel like it was the right thing to put him on a plane and fly all the way over here. And obviously, we’ve got a lot of football left to play after this. So, getting him healthy is the number one key.”

Tracking Iowa State commits to commit to Penn State

He is the 12th Cyclone to commit to the Nittany Lions today. The rest of the list includes:

Former Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht and his backup, Alex Manske. The long-expected move to follow Matt Campbell and co., to Ames is now official.

Others include Iowa State safety Marcus Neal Jr.

Backup Cyclones tight end Gabe Burkle

All-Big 12 tight end Ben Brahmer

WR Brett Eskildsen

OL Will Tompkins

LB Caleb Bacon

RB Carson Hansen



OL Kuol Kuol



LB Cael Brezina