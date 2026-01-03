Penn State adds portal pledge from All-Big 12 Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer

Penn State is adding a former Iowa State tight end and All-Big 12 performer to its 2026 roster via the transfer portal. Benjamin Brahmer hit the portal as soon as it opened on Jan. 2. It seemed fairly obvious from the outset that he follow head coach Matt Campbell and offensive coordinator/tight ends coach Taylor Mouser to State College. And, that is exactly what he plans to do. Brahmer is committing to the Nittany Lions, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. It ended a very short stay in the transfer portal for the Pierce, Neb., native. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Brahmer caught 37 passes for 446 yards and six touchdowns in 2025 to earn recognition from the Cyclones’ conference. He caught 10 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown in 2024. In 2023, he hauled in 28 passes for 352 yards and two scores, which earned him a spot on The Athletic’s freshman All-American team for that season.

The On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings call Brahmer the No. 1 tight end in the portal and No. 29 player overall. Brahmer was a 2024 semifinalist for the Mackey Award, which goes to college football’s top tight end.

