Penn State adds to portal haul with commitment from Texas State offensive lineman Brock Riker

Penn State is adding another offensive lineman to its transfer portal haul ahead of the 2026 season. Texas State interior offensive lineman Brock Riker committed to the Lions on Friday after coming to town for a visit on Thur., Jan. 8. New Nittany Lions offensive line coach Ryan Clanton moved quickly to get the 6-foot-4, 290-pound center from Brock, Tex., on campus after he hit the portal when it opened on Jan. 2.

Alabama, Oklahoma, Illinois, South Carolina, Utah, Florida, Houston, UNC and Kansas State all had offered, in addition to head coach Matt Campbell’s program. Riker started 12 games in 2025, and played well enough to earn a second-team Freshman All-American nod from The Athletic at the end of the year.

Five offensive linemen have now exited the portal by picking Penn State. Riker is joined by four former Iowa State players: Guards Trevor Buhr and Vaea Ikakoula plus tackles Will Tompkins and Kuol Kuol. Former St. Francis (PA) blocker Hunter Albright is also committed as a walk-on.

Riker is the No. 120 player in On3’s transfer portal rankings and the No. 6 interior offensive lineman in the portal. On3 had him as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2024 and the No. 25 interior offensive lineman nationally. He was the top signee in Texas State’s Class of 2024, according to On3 and played in four games as a true freshman.

Per Pro Football Focus, Riker played 868 snaps over 12 games, earning a 70.7 overall score from the service. His 70.6 run blocking grade was tops on the team among full-time starters and his 77.9 pass blocking grade was second. He allowed six pressures and zero sacks on the season.

Penn State looking for interior help

As Penn State looks to continue building its offensive line under Clanton, the Nittany Lions have made it clear that center is a priority. Penn State hosted North Dakota State center Trent Fraley earlier this week, but he committed to Michigan State on Wednesday. Penn State currently has 16 players earmarked for its 2026 roster up front. On Wednesday evening, redshirt freshman Michael Troutman announced that he would be hitting the transfer portal, while redshirt sophomore Caleb Brewer announced his return.

Offensive Line (16)

Dominic Rulli (R-Sr./1)#

Anthony Donkoh (R-Jr./2)

Chimdy Onoh (R-Jr./2)

Henry Boehme (R-Jr./2)+

Trevor Buhr (R-Jr./2)

Cooper Cousins (Jr./2)

Garrett Sexton (R-So./3)

Caleb Brewer (R-So./3)

Liam Horan (R-So./3)+

Owen Aliciene (R-Fr./4)

Malachi Goodman (R-Fr./4)

Will Tompkins (R-Fr./4)

Kuol Kuol II (R-Fr./4)

Vaea Ikakoula (R-Fr./4)

Mason Bandhauer (Fr./4)

Pete Eglitis (Fr./4)